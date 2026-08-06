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Nadia Sawalha threatens legal action, says ITV dropped her over pro-Palestine stance

She claims the broadcaster repeatedly removed her from the show

Nadia Sawalha threatens legal action, says ITV dropped her over pro-Palestine stance

The television presenter said she had been subjected to an "escalating campaign"

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 06, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Nadia Sawalha has threatened legal action against ITV over her treatment as a Loose Women panellist.
  • She claims the broadcaster repeatedly removed her from the show after she publicly supported Palestinian rights.
  • Her legal representatives allege discrimination and harassment linked to her protected philosophical beliefs.

Nadia Sawalha has threatened legal action against ITV, alleging the broadcaster repeatedly took her off Loose Women after she began speaking publicly in support of Palestinian rights.

The television presenter said she had been subjected to an "escalating campaign" of complaints and media scrutiny, with a legal organisation acting on her behalf accusing ITV of discriminating against her because of her beliefs.

Sawalha claims she was repeatedly removed from Loose Women

In a video posted on Instagram, Sawalha said she started speaking publicly in support of Palestine in December 2023, following the Hamas attacks on Israel on 7 October and Israel's subsequent military campaign in Gaza.

She alleged that the public reaction led ITV to repeatedly remove her from the Loose Women panel.

According to Sawalha, she was told: "It's all a bit noisy out there for us."

The presenter also said she had never discussed Palestine directly on Loose Women, adding that she had been hired to express opinions on current affairs rather than avoid them.

Legal team alleges discrimination

The European Legal Support Center (ELSC), representing Sawalha, has sent ITV a pre-action letter alleging direct discrimination, indirect discrimination and harassment because of her anti-Zionist beliefs, which it says are protected under the Equality Act 2010.

Sawalha said she had tried to resolve the matter with ITV before deciding to pursue legal action. She also claimed the broadcaster could not assure her she would not be removed from future editions of Loose Women, saying decisions would depend on what was being said publicly about her.

Long-time panellist

Sawalha first joined Loose Women in 1999 before leaving in 2002. She returned to the programme in 2013 and has remained one of its regular panellists.

She is also known for playing Annie Palmer in EastEnders and has appeared in Casualty and The Bill. In addition, she won Celebrity MasterChef.

Sawalha said she was saddened the dispute had reached the point of legal action, adding that she had appealed to ITV to resolve the matter before taking formal steps.

harassmentpalestinelegal actionnadia sawalha
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