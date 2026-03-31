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Ranbir Kapoor leads 'Ramayana’s' global rollout as LA preview frames Rama as a 'conscience keeper'

‘Rama’ glimpse to release in India on April 2, marking Hanuman Jayanti

Ranbir Kapoor

First visual asset unveiled at a Los Angeles screening with cast and crew

X/ KshitizCritic
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 31, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • First visual asset unveiled at a Los Angeles screening with cast and crew
  • ‘Rama’ glimpse to release in India on April 2, marking Hanuman Jayanti
  • Ranbir Kapoor calls Lord Rama a “conscience keeper” for billions
  • Big-budget epic set for a Deepavali release, backed by major studios

LA launch sets the tone for a global campaign

The makers of Ramayana have taken their first step towards release with a special screening in Los Angeles, offering a select audience an early look at the film’s visual scale. Actor Ranbir Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra were present at the event, which concluded with a brief Q&A session.

The preview, titled ‘Rama’, will be unveiled in India on April 2 to coincide with Hanuman Jayanti, signalling the start of a wider promotional push.

Kapoor reflects on Rama’s enduring relevance

Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama in the film, described the character as a guiding moral presence that has shaped generations. He spoke about Rama’s association with compassion, courage, righteousness and forgiveness, noting that his influence extends far beyond mythology.

Referring to the title Maryada Purushottam, Kapoor highlighted the idea of Rama as an ideal figure whose values continue to offer direction in times of adversity.

A star-led retelling of an epic

The film assembles a prominent cast, including Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The screenplay is written by Shridhar Raghavan.

Producer Malhotra has previously stressed the responsibility of adapting a story so deeply rooted in cultural memory, saying the team approached it with care and a sense of duty to its legacy.

Built for scale, aiming for a festive release

Directed by Tiwari, known for Dangal, Ramayana is being mounted on a large scale, with filming designed for IMAX presentation. The project is produced by Prime Focus Studios in association with the Oscar-winning VFX company DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

Following its first international preview, the film is targeting a theatrical release during Deepavali this year, positioning itself as one of the most ambitious Indian productions currently in the pipeline.

ramayanalos angelesnamit malhotraranbir kapoor

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