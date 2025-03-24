South Korean band NewJeans takes a break amidst ongoing legal battle

South Korean K-pop sensation NewJeans has announced a temporary halt to all group activities following a major legal setback. The decision comes after a Seoul court ruled in favour of their label, Ador, barring the group from independently managing their career. The five-member act, which had recently attempted to rebrand as NJZ, delivered the news during a performance at ComplexCon Hong Kong, their first public appearance since the ruling.

As they wrapped up their set, the members addressed the audience, expressing their disappointment but affirming their stance. "This stage means a lot to us, and every single one of you who supports us," said members Hanni and Danielle. "It’s tough to say, but this might be our last performance for a while. Out of respect for the court's decision, we’ve decided to step back for now."

The court’s ruling prohibits the group from scheduling their own performances, producing music, or signing deals outside of Ador’s management. This has put a significant roadblock in their attempt to distance themselves from the label, a move sparked by allegations of mistreatment and contract violations. The group has argued that Ador failed in its obligations as their management, while one member, Hanni, has also accused the company of workplace harassment.

The dispute traces back to August 2024, when tensions escalated after Hybe, Ador’s parent company, removed NewJeans’ mentor Min Hee-Jin. The group had demanded Min’s reinstatement, and when that didn’t happen, they publicly aired grievances against Ador, accusing the company of deliberate career sabotage. In November, they announced their decision to sever ties with Ador, asserting that the label had lost the right to represent them.

However, the recent court ruling found no substantial evidence of contract violations by Ador and upheld the agency’s control over the group. This decision prevents NewJeans from formally establishing themselves as NJZ or operating independently, potentially exposing them to financial penalties if they continue to perform under the new name. Despite this, they subtly asserted their new identity during the Hong Kong show, with NJZ-themed visuals and merchandise.

Ador responded to the group’s announcement, stating, "We regret that the members performed under a different name despite the court’s decision. However, we remain committed to supporting NewJeans as per our contractual obligations and hope to discuss the way forward with them soon."

NewJeans, one of K-pop’s fastest-rising acts, saw massive global success with hits like "Super Shy" and "Hype Boy." Their legal battle has put their future in limbo, but the group reassured fans that their fight is not over. "We had to speak up for what we believe in," they shared. "We don’t regret standing up for ourselves, and that won’t change."

The next legal hearing is scheduled for April 3, which could determine the next chapter for NewJeans. For now, fans worldwide are left hoping for a resolution that allows the group to return to the stage soon.