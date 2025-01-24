Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama returns to cinemas in 4K after 32 years

The film combines Japanese manga and Disney-style animation with traditional Indian art, drawing particular inspiration from the works of Ravi Varma.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama returns to cinemas in 4K after 32 years

Originally released in 1993, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is a collaboration between Indian and Japanese filmmakers.

Instagram/excelmovies 
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJan 24, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

THE INDO-JAPANESE animated film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama returned to cinemas today, January 24, 2025, after 32 years. The film has been remastered in 4K quality with upgraded sound and is now available in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. The release follows a long journey to bring the film to Indian audiences.

Originally released in 1993, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is a collaboration between Indian and Japanese filmmakers. The project began in the 1980s when Japanese filmmaker Yugo Sako, inspired by the Ramayana, decided to adapt it into an animated film. Sako believed animation could better convey the divine aspects of characters such as Lord Rama compared to live-action.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

The film combines Japanese manga and Disney-style animation with traditional Indian art, drawing particular inspiration from the works of Ravi Varma. The aim was to create a film that reflected the essence of the Ramayana while making it accessible to a global audience.

Despite receiving international acclaim and premiering at the International Film Festival of India in 1993, the film faced significant backlash in India. The depiction of Hindu gods by Japanese animators sparked controversy. At the time, India was experiencing a politically volatile period, marked by the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the demolition of the Babri Masjid. These events heightened communal tensions, complicating the film’s distribution.

Conservative religious groups, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), opposed the portrayal of Hindu deities by foreign filmmakers. Citing concerns over potential unrest, the Indian government delayed the release of the film, which was eventually banned.

Experience the epic tale of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama.Instagram/excelmovies

After being barred from theatres, the film premiered on Doordarshan, India's state-run television channel, in 1995. The Hindi-dubbed version, featuring Arun Govil as Rama and Amrish Puri as Ravana, introduced the epic to Indian audiences. Despite the controversy surrounding its initial release, the film gained recognition for its animation and portrayal of the Ramayana.

Today marks the return of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama to cinemas, remastered in 4K with enhanced audio and visuals. The theatrical release coincides with renewed interest in the Ramayana epic, reflected in adaptations like Om Raut's Adipurush and the upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

The remastered version allows a new generation to experience the story in updated clarity, highlighting the historical ties between Japan and India. The re-release underscores the enduring appeal of cross-cultural storytelling.

Unfold the legend of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince RamaGetty Images

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama highlights intercultural understanding and universal storytelling. After decades of delays and controversies, the film has finally reached Indian theatres, showcasing the enduring appeal of the Ramayana and the significance of cultural collaboration.

ramaanimationramayana: the legend of prince ramaramayana

Related News

Leicester University and Apollo

Leicester University and Apollo launch digital health research centre

EasternEye 2025.01.24
Editorial

EasternEye 2025.01.24

Jason Wouhra
News

Jason Wouhra installed as Aston University's new chancellor

More For You

Chris Martin joins Sachin Tendulkar Foundation's 5th anniversary celebration

Chris Martin Joins Sachin Tendulkar to Celebrate 5 Years of Sachin Tendulkar Foundation’s impact.

Instagram/sachintendulkarfoundation

Chris Martin joins Sachin Tendulkar Foundation's 5th anniversary celebration

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) celebrated its fifth anniversary with an exclusive event that brought together cricket, music, and philanthropy enthusiasts.

Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, attended the event, adding an international touch to the gathering, that highlighted the foundation's work for underprivileged children in India.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vivek-Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi represents India at WEF 2025

Instagram/vivekoberoi 

Vivek Oberoi highlights potential of drone technology at WEF 2025

AT THE World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025, Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi took the stage to discuss the transformative potential of drone technology.

Known for his memorable roles in films such as Saathiya, Company, and Shootout at Lokhandwala, Oberoi has expanded his focus far beyond the silver screen, venturing into entrepreneurship and innovation.

Keep ReadingShow less
AP Dhillon makes history at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

AP Dhillon makes a stylish debut at Paris Men's Fashion Week

Instagram/apdhillon

AP Dhillon makes history at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon sparked waves as he appeared alongside Pharrell Williams at the highly anticipated Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2025-26 presentation during Paris Men's Fashion Week. The event, hosted at the renowned Louvre, featured a star-studded roster of worldwide personalities, including BTS member J-Hope, Bradley Cooper, Travis Scott, and others. Dhillon's appearance was significant, as he became the first India-born Punjabi musician to make it to Paris Men's Fashion Week.

AP Dhillon, seated in the front row with global icons, grabbed attention in a striking Louis Vuitton attire. His outfit merged streetwear aesthetics with the classic Louis Vuitton luxury, reflecting Williams' distinct approach to fashion. Dhillon sported a sophisticated workwear blouson crafted from silk-wool double-face fabric, worn over Japanese denim skate jeans in a versatile light blue wash. The look was completed with the signature LV Chequer military-inspired boots, presenting a fusion of utility and high-end artisanship that has become a hallmark of Williams' designs.

AP Dhillon steals the spotlight at Paris Men’s Fashion Week Instagram/apdhillon

Keep ReadingShow less
Saif Ali Khan reunites with the auto rickshaw driver who saved his life

Saif Ali Khan reunites with the hero who saved his life.

Instagram/instantbollywood 

Saif Ali Khan reunites with the auto rickshaw driver who saved his life

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan had an emotional reunion with Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto rickshaw driver who came to his rescue during a life-threatening situation. Their meeting was a true moment of appreciation and gratitude, six days after Saif survived a frightening attack.

The horrifying incident unfolded when Saif was attacked during an attempted burglary and stabbed six times. Saif, severely hurt and in pain, tried to find help whilst wearing a white kurta that turned crimson from his own blood. In his darkest hour, he met Rana, who displayed great courage and compassion.

Speaking to the media, Rana clearly recalled the night. He expressed his shock at finding Saif, bloodied and accompanied by a toddler, and frantically trying to figure out how long it would take to reach the hospital. Without hesitation, Rana urged Saif to get into his auto and sped to Lilavati Hospital. Rana reached the hospital in just 8–10 minutes, putting aside any thoughts of charging for the trip and focusing solely on Saif's safety

For days following the tragedy, storeys circulated about whether Saif would meet the man who had saved his life. On Tuesday, soon before being released from the hospital, Saif addressed those queries with a heartfelt gesture.

Keep ReadingShow less
Coldplay-Mumbai

For two hours, the stadium resonated with chart-topping tracks like Paradise, Viva La Vida, Yellow, and Fix You. (Photo: X/Coldplay)

Coldplay kicks off India tour with memorable moments at Mumbai concert

COLDPLAY returned to India after nine years, delivering an energetic and culturally rich performance at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

The concert, part of the band's 'Music of the Spheres World Tour,' showcased a mix of music, humour, and heartfelt moments, led by frontman Chris Martin.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications