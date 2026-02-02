Ranbir Kapoor looks 'very good' as Lord Ram, says star of iconic 'Ramayan' TV show

Highlights

Arun Govil says Ranbir Kapoor “looks very good” as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana





The veteran actor stresses the importance of character and conduct in portraying a deity



He dismisses parallels with Prabhas-led Adipurush, calling the two films very different



‘Ranbir Kapoor looks very good as Lord Ram’

Arun Govil, best known for portraying Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s landmark television series Ramayan, has spoken in support of Ranbir Kapoor’s casting in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana.

Speaking to PTI, Govil said the film appeared to have been made with care and commitment, praising both the director and the cast. He said Ranbir “looks very good” in the role and described him as a capable actor and a good human being.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, and is among the most anticipated Indian releases currently in production.

What it takes to play a deity

Govil said portraying a divine figure requires more than performance alone. According to him, the role demands inner values as much as outward appearance.

“To play a God, you have to have a good, pure soul, and you have to be a good human being also,” he said, underlining the moral weight that comes with such a character.

The shadow of a cultural landmark

Reflecting on the enduring legacy of the 1987 television series, Govil acknowledged that any new adaptation of Ramayana would inevitably be compared to the original.

He noted that Ramanand Sagar’s version continues to hold deep cultural significance, with performances by Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri and Dara Singh remaining etched in public memory decades later.

Govil said comparisons were natural once a benchmark had been set and should not be taken personally.

‘The look is very important’

Govil stressed that physical presence plays a key role in portraying Lord Ram, adding that audiences should be able to see divinity reflected in the character on screen.

“When people see you, they should see God in you, and think, ‘God can be like that’,” he said.

No parallels with Adipurush

The actor also dismissed comparisons between Tiwari’s Ramayana and Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, saying the two projects were fundamentally different.

“There is a lot of difference between Ramayana and Adipurush,” Govil said, declining to elaborate further.