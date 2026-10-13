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Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Ramayana' reveals another key character as Anupam Kher joins the epic

The makers have unveiled a new character poster titled The Wings of Dharma

Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Ramayana' reveals another key character as Anupam Kher joins the epic

The announcement adds another significant character to director Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 13, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Anupam Kher lends his voice to Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part Ramayana adaptation.
  • The makers have revealed a new character poster titled The Wings of Dharma.
  • Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol lead the cast of the upcoming epic.

Anupam Kher is the latest star to join Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, lending his voice to Jatayu, the courageous bird who attempts to rescue Sita from Ravana in the Hindu epic.

The makers have revealed a new character poster titled The Wings of Dharma, offering a fresh look at Jatayu and highlighting his bravery and willingness to stand up against evil.

The announcement adds another significant character to director Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious two-part adaptation, which is bringing some of the epic’s best-known figures to the big screen.

Anupam Kher voices Jatayu in Ramayana

The newly released poster features a close-up of Jatayu, focusing on the bird’s intense gaze, alongside an image of him spreading his wings.

Sharing the reveal on social media, the makers wrote: “When evil took flight, courage rose to meet it. He fought not for victory, but for what was right. Jatayu. The Wings of Dharma. Anupam Kher as Jatayu in Ramayana.”

In the Ramayana, Jatayu attempts to stop Ravana when he abducts Sita. Despite the danger, the bird confronts the powerful antagonist in an effort to rescue her, ultimately becoming a symbol of courage, duty and sacrifice.

Kher’s voice will bring the character to life in the cinematic adaptation, adding another recognisable name to the film’s expanding ensemble.

Ranbir Kapoor leads the two-part epic

The Jatayu reveal follows a series of character announcements giving audiences a glimpse of the film’s principal cast.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The film is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Conceived as a two-part cinematic saga, the adaptation aims to bring the Indian epic to audiences on a large scale.

The first instalment is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on 5 November 2026, with the second part planned for Diwali 2027.

Ramayana will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with an IMAX release also planned. Sony Pictures will handle international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

With Anupam Kher now confirmed as the voice of Jatayu, the latest reveal puts the spotlight on one of the epic’s most memorable acts of bravery as anticipation builds for the film.

ranbir kapooranupam khernitesh tiwariramayana
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