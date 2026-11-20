Highlights

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Dev, on November 19.

The actor announced the news on Instagram with a photograph of their newborn's tiny hands.

The couple married in an intimate ceremony on December 1, 2025.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Dev.

The couple announced the happy news on November 20, revealing that their son was born on November 19. Samantha shared a photograph on Instagram showing the newborn's tiny hands nestled between those of his parents.

"Our beautiful baby boy. DEV NIDIMORU. The happiest our hearts have ever been," she captioned the post.

Samantha and Raj celebrate arrival of their first child

Ahead of the birth, Samantha had shared glimpses of an intimate puja ceremony held at their home, where the couple sought blessings for their baby.

The actor was dressed in a red suit for the celebrations, while Raj wore a cream-coloured kurta with white pyjamas.

Other photographs showed Samantha seeking blessings from her elders and posing with family members as they prepared to welcome their child.

Samantha's latest work

Samantha was last seen in the Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram, which was described as a hit in the supplied report.

The actor has also continued to share moments from her personal and professional life with fans on social media.