Highlights

Marvel Studios has released 11 new posters for Avengers: Doomsday as it begins the one-month countdown to the film's release.

The character combinations include Thor and Steve Rogers, Magneto and Black Panther, and Professor X and Reed Richards.

Robert Downey Jr features in a separate poster as villain Victor Von Doom, with a new featurette exploring his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios has offered another glimpse of its expanding superhero crossover in Avengers: Doomsday, releasing a fresh set of character posters that bring together familiar faces from across its cinematic universe.

The studio marked the one-month countdown to the film's release with 11 posters, including 10 featuring two characters each and a separate image dedicated to Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom.

The unusual pairings bring together superheroes and characters from different Marvel franchises, offering a preview of the alliances and confrontations expected in the upcoming film.

Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four come together

Among the most notable combinations is Chris Hemsworth's Thor alongside Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. Anthony Mackie's Captain America shares a poster with James Marsden's Cyclops, while Ian McKellen's Magneto appears alongside Letitia Wright's Black Panther.

Another striking pairing brings Patrick Stewart's Professor X together with Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards.

The remaining posters feature Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Rebecca Romijn's Mystique; Channing Tatum's Gambit and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova; and Vanessa Kirby's Invisible Woman alongside Tenoch Huerta's Namor.

Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier is paired with Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, while Paul Rudd's Ant-Man appears with David Harbour's Red Guardian. Winston Duke's M'Baku and Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler complete the character combinations.

All 11 posters share a devastated battlefield backdrop, with towering Sentinels emerging through the smoke. When placed together, the individual artworks form a larger battle scene, with Doctor Doom positioned at the centre.

According to the film's official synopsis, Avengers: Doomsday brings together the Avengers, New Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four and X-Men as their paths converge across three universes.

Robert Downey Jr returns as Doctor Doom

Alongside the posters, Marvel released a behind-the-scenes featurette titled The Return, focusing on Downey's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), this time as its central antagonist.

The actor previously played Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, before his character's story reached its conclusion in Avengers: Endgame.

Reflecting on that departure, Downey said: “I kind of made my peace with it. And it felt so definitive by the time Endgame had been released.”

However, an approach from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige reopened the possibility of returning to the franchise.

“When it was first broached by Kevin, who said, ‘Hey, do you think you would ever…’ And then, I really just thought, ‘How many surprises are left?’” Downey recalled.

The opportunity to play a villain ultimately persuaded him to return. In the featurette, he sums up the transformation with the line: “New mask. Same task.”

New ScreenX footage offers another glimpse

Marvel has also released a promotional video featuring directors Anthony and Joe Russo, highlighting the film's ScreenX presentation.

The format uses an expanded three-screen setup to create a wider viewing experience. While much of the promotional footage draws from the film's earlier teaser trailer, it also offers a clearer look at some of the characters appearing together.

One notable detail shows Reed Richards, played by Pascal, present when Steve Rogers briefs the veteran Avengers following his return.

Earlier footage had also teased Doctor Doom's threat and the possibility of incursions, with different universes seemingly on the verge of colliding. It showed several confrontations, including Thor facing Doom and Gambit going up against Shang-Chi.

Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and is scheduled to arrive in Indian theatres on December 17, 2026. The film is also heading into a major box-office clash with Dune: Part Three.