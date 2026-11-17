Highlights

Avengers: Doomsday is reportedly outselling Spider-Man: Brand New Day in early presales, according to tracking data.

The upcoming Marvel film sold approximately 12,500 preview tickets and 14,000 Friday tickets over three days, significantly ahead of its rival.

Unofficial estimates put domestic presales above £52.5 million, raising expectations of a record-breaking opening.

Doomsday faces competition from Dune: Part Three, which has secured IMAX screens for three weeks from December 18.

Avengers: Doomsday is generating significant box office interest ahead of its December release, with early presales reportedly moving at a faster pace than Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

According to tracking data shared on the Box Office Theory forum, the upcoming crossover film is comfortably ahead of the Spider-Man blockbuster in ticket sales, despite having more than a month to go before reaching cinemas.

The figures have fuelled speculation about whether Doomsday could challenge some of the biggest opening records in cinema history.

Avengers: Doomsday outpaces Spider-Man in early presales

The latest comparison comes from a tracking sample labelled TC3, which suggests Doomsday is selling tickets considerably faster than Brand New Day.

Over a three-day period, Avengers: Doomsday sold approximately 12,500 tickets for preview screenings and 14,000 for Friday screenings.

By comparison, Spider-Man: Brand New Day sold around 5,000 preview tickets and 3,700 Friday tickets over the same period.

The figures have prompted discussion among box office watchers, with the tracker suggesting that the gap between the two films is substantial.

Brand New Day previously set a Marvel presale record with approximately £112.5 million in advance ticket sales, despite tickets going on sale 45 days before its release.

Avengers: Doomsday has already crossed major presale milestones

The film's impressive early performance is not entirely new.

Premium-format tickets went on sale on July 20, with Doomsday reportedly generating approximately £12.4 million in its first 24 hours across around 1,000 domestic cinemas. This was roughly twice the first-day figure recorded by Deadpool & Wolverine.

The film also became the fastest to cross £750,000 in presales in Brazil and the UK.

In September, its domestic presales crossed approximately £37.5 million, with more than 70 per cent of sales reportedly coming from Infinity Vision, Disney's premium large-format certification.

Marketing developments have also contributed to the excitement. One report highlighted a 42.4 per cent single-day increase in Turkish seat-tracking data following Scarlet Witch's reported return.

Forbes subsequently reported that global presales had reached approximately £93.8 million, comprising £48.8 million from US cinemas and £45 million from international markets.

More recent estimates from Global Box Office put domestic presales above £52.5 million with 35 days remaining before release. If accurate, this would make it the fourth-biggest domestic presale performance of all time.

Only Spider-Man: Brand New Day at approximately £112.5 million, Avengers: Endgame at £97.5 million and Spider-Man: No Way Home at £58.5 million rank higher.

Can Avengers: Doomsday beat Avengers: Endgame?

Despite the encouraging figures, there are reasons to approach the comparisons with caution.

Unlike Brand New Day and Endgame, Doomsday has had a considerably longer presale window, with tickets becoming available nearly four months before its release.

Disney has officially confirmed the £37.5 million domestic presale milestone, while the higher figures circulating online remain unofficial tracking estimates.

Advance ticket sales indicate audience interest but do not guarantee a record-breaking opening. Reviews, word of mouth and repeat viewings will play an important role once the film reaches cinemas.

The release date also presents a challenge. Doomsday arrives on December 18, the same day as Dune: Part Three, which has secured the entire IMAX footprint for three weeks. This means Marvel's film will not have access to IMAX screens at launch.

Box office projections remain divided

Expectations for the film's opening weekend vary considerably.

One tracking firm has projected a domestic opening between approximately £195 million and £225 million, which would fall short of the records set by Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Other predictions have suggested that Doomsday could potentially reach £300 million domestically.

Early estimates have also placed its worldwide opening above £750 million. However, Avengers: Endgame continues to hold the record for the biggest global opening, with approximately £915 million.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Doomsday features a star-studded ensemble cast and marks one of Marvel's most ambitious crossover events in recent years.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 18. Whether its extraordinary presale momentum translates into a historic box office opening remains to be seen.