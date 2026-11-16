Highlights
- SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’, starring Mahesh Babu, has officially completed filming.
- CGI and re-recording work are underway, while dubbing is yet to begin.
- The makers have hinted at a major announcement ahead of the film’s April 2027 release.
SS Rajamouli’s much anticipated ‘Varanasi’ has reached an important production milestone, with the makers confirming that shooting has officially wrapped up. The latest update has also left fans wondering what the team has planned next.
The announcement was shared through the film’s social media account on November 15, in response to a fan asking for an update. The team revealed that post-production work was underway, with computer generated imagery (CGI) and re-recording in progress. Dubbing is yet to begin.
Adding to the excitement, the makers teased fans with a message suggesting that a bigger announcement could be on the way. They wrote: “If you think this is an update, it's an update. If not, you have to wait for a bit for the blast.”
The update comes amid speculation about whether the film will meet its scheduled release date. The team has not announced any change to its theatrical release plans.
What is ‘Varanasi’ about?
The film marks the first collaboration between Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, who plays the character Rudhra. Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as Mandakini, while Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist Kumbha.
‘Varanasi’ is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027, in multiple languages. The film has been shot in IMAX format. Described as a time travel adventure, the story is expected to travel across locations including Varanasi, Africa and Antarctica. A reported sequence inspired by the Ramayana, featuring the battle between Lord Rama and Kumbhakarna, has also generated considerable interest.