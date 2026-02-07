SS Rajamouli hints at expanding the ‘RRR’ universe through anime storytelling

Highlights

Filmmaker confirms discussions with Japanese studios over an RRR anime project



Rajamouli says anime storytelling opened new creative possibilities for him



No official announcement yet, but talks are ongoing



S.S. Rajamouli has revealed that discussions are underway with Japanese studios for a possible anime adaptation of his globally celebrated film RRR.

The filmmaker, 52, confirmed the development during a recent interview with gaming and entertainment portal Polygon, where he spoke about his growing interest in Japanese animation and its influence on his thinking as a storyteller.

‘Waiting for things to fall into place’

Rajamouli said conversations have already begun, though the project is still at an early stage. “We have been in talks with a few studios in Japan to make RRR in anime,” he said, adding that he is hopeful the idea will move forward. “Hopefully it happens, and hopefully we can announce a cool continuation of RRR anime.”

At present, there has been no formal announcement from either Rajamouli or any Japanese studio.

Discovering anime later in his career

The director admitted he was introduced to anime only recently, after watching popular titles such as Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan. He also cited Netflix’s Arcane as a standout example of animated storytelling.

“What I have seen has blown me away,” Rajamouli said, reflecting on his late discovery of the medium. “Why did I miss out on these things for so long?”

He explained that anime helped him rethink how narratives can be structured, particularly in balancing spectacle with emotional weight. According to him, the impact lies not just in surprise, but in how emotion drives those unexpected moments.

Creative exchanges in Japan

In 2024, during a visit to Japan for a special screening of RRR, Rajamouli met anime director Kazuto Nakazawa and visual effects specialist Rui Kuroki. The discussions focused on the creative processes behind Japanese animation.

Nakazawa — also known as Takeshi Tsuji — is known for his work on B: The Beginning and Fena: Pirate Princess, as well as the animated sequence in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Volume 1. His credits also include Parasite Dolls and the Moondrive segment in Genius Party Beyond.

Kuroki collaborated with Nakazawa on the Kill Bill anime sequence that explores O-Ren Ishii’s backstory. He has also served as a producer on Psycho-Pass: The Movie and the action series Reideen.

What’s next for Rajamouli

While the RRR anime remains unconfirmed, Rajamouli already has an animated spin-off of his Baahubali franchise in development. The first part of the two-part animated project is slated for release in 2027.

His next live-action feature, Varanasi, is scheduled to release worldwide on April 7, 2027.