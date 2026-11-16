Highlights

Willie Geist, 51, announced on Morning Joe on Monday 16 November that he will leave the MS NOW programme at the end of 2026

He will take on an expanded role across NBC's Today franchise from 2027, and continue to host Sunday Today

He was the last on-air presenter working for both NBC News and MS NOW, which separated from NBC a year ago

Morning Joe launched in 2007, and Geist has sat alongside Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski for almost all of it

Willie Geist is leaving Morning Joe, the cable show he has co-hosted for nearly two decades, to focus on NBC News.

He announced the move on air on Monday, saying he plans to go at the end of this year and take a broader role on Today from the start of 2027.

Is Willie Geist leaving Morning Joe?

Yes. Geist said on Monday's edition that he would depart at the end of 2026. He has co-hosted the programme alongside Scarborough and Brzezinski since 2007. Morning Joe launched on the cable channel then known as MSNBC in April of that year, and Geist was named a permanent co-host in September 2007. The channel is now called MS NOW.

What will Willie Geist do at NBC's Today show?

He will continue to host Sunday Today, which he has anchored since April 2016, and take on an expanded role across the Today franchise from 2027. The announcements so far do not say exactly which hours or programmes he will take on. He joined Today in 2012 as co-host of the 9am hour, and fills in on the weekday show.

Sunday Today is NBC's rival to CBS's Sunday Morning, and reports say it has made strides against it. Geist's father worked at Sunday Morning when his son first took over NBC's Sunday programme.

Why is Willie Geist leaving Morning Joe?

The immediate reason is a corporate split. A year ago, MS NOW separated from NBC News into Versant, a new company spun off from Comcast. Staff were reportedly told to commit to one network. Geist was exempted from that rule, and was able to keep both jobs. According to one report, MS NOW was carrying most of his salary under the arrangement, citing a person familiar with the matter. NBC News did not say why his status has changed.

Geist was the last on-air presenter with a role at both organisations. The arrangement had been getting harder to manage.

How has the split changed Geist's working day?

The two studios, once part of the same New York complex, are now separate. After Morning Joe ends, Geist hurries from Versant's headquarters through Times Square to NBC at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. At times he has had to leave Morning Joe early to get to Today.

Place Role in the story Times Square, New York Versant's headquarters and MS NOW's studio, where Geist hosts a roundtable on Morning Joe 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York NBC News and Today, where Geist will expand his role Florida Where Scarborough and Brzezinski join Morning Joe by video, according to reports

For the past year, Geist has moderated the New York roundtable on Morning Joe while Scarborough and Brzezinski appear from Florida. He has described his role as keeping contributors ready to respond as they give their views. "Part of the job I've loved at 'Morning Joe' is it's a freewheeling conversation," he said.

Who is Willie Geist?

Geist, 51, joined MSNBC as co-host in 2007, and from 2009 to 2012 hosted his own 5.30am show, Way Too Early with Willie Geist. NBC named him co-host of Today's third hour in 2012. He has contributed to NBC's coverage of every Olympic Games since 2010, a run that includes London 2012. Last year, he began presenting his Sunday interviews in front of live audiences.

Who will replace Willie Geist on Morning Joe?

None of the reports reviewed names a replacement. Geist is due to leave at the end of the year.