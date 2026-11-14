'John Doe' review: Why Arjun Das' rookie cop is more compelling than the film's mystery

Highlights

Arjun Das plays Chandru, a rookie police officer investigating the murder of an unidentified boy in Madhumita's crime thriller.

The film explores childhood trauma, guilt and complicated family relationships through its central characters.

Strong character development keeps the mystery engaging, although predictable twists and some implausible plot developments weaken the screenplay.

A murder investigation, a missing child and a rookie police officer desperate to prove himself form the foundation of John Doe. Directed by Madhumita, the crime thriller follows Chandru (Arjun Das), a young cop whose first major case becomes an opportunity to establish his abilities while confronting the emotional baggage of his past.

The film has the ingredients of an engaging murder mystery, but its biggest strength lies elsewhere. While the central investigation has its share of twists, it is the complicated relationships, personal trauma and contrasting personalities that make John Doe worth watching.

Two investigations with an unexpected connection

The story begins with the discovery of an unidentified young boy's body following a car accident. A post-mortem surgeon gives the victim the name John Doe, prompting Chandru to investigate his identity and uncover who was responsible for his death.

The case takes an unexpected turn when a family returning from Dubai to settle in Kurinjipadi, Tamil Nadu, experiences a tragedy of its own. Darshana (Srishti Singh), her teenage daughter Lucky (Zaara Vineet Chandhoke) and her eight-year-old son Hriday (Nirav S) are left devastated when the young boy mysteriously disappears.

Local police officer A Rao (Sanchana Natarajan) struggles to find answers, while Chandru's investigation gradually becomes connected to the missing child case.

The connection between the two investigations is not particularly difficult to anticipate. However, Madhumita attempts to play with audience expectations as the story approaches the interval, offering a few interesting developments along the way.

Arjun Das brings depth to a troubled police officer

Chandru is not simply motivated by the excitement of handling his first major investigation. He is also dealing with guilt over his own mistakes and a deep-rooted need to prove himself.

His insecurities stem from his relationship with his late father (Badava Gopi), who constantly belittled him and questioned his ability to become a police officer. Although Chandru eventually wears the uniform, he continues to struggle with the feeling that he has to prove he deserves it.

This unresolved trauma follows him throughout the investigation, sometimes appearing through his father's voice in his head. Arjun Das effectively conveys Chandru's impatience, frustration and vulnerability, although the tone of these internal conversations takes some time to settle.

Madhumita uses small details to communicate his emotional state, including his frequent use of a fidget spinner, which reflects his restless personality.

The film also gives considerable attention to its antagonist, whose identity is best left undisclosed. While the eventual reveal is not particularly surprising, the character provides an interesting contrast to Chandru.

Both characters carry guilt over failing to save someone in time, but their experiences of parenthood and childhood have shaped them in very different ways. These parallels give the story an emotional dimension that goes beyond the central investigation.

An engaging film with some frustrating weaknesses

Despite its interesting character dynamics, John Doe struggles with aspects of its screenplay.

The antagonist's motivations and methods are explained at considerable length, opening up questions about how certain crimes could have been committed without attracting attention. Some developments are particularly difficult to believe, especially when the film expects audiences to accept convenient coincidences as crucial investigative breakthroughs.

Chandru also occasionally ignores police procedures, while other characters make questionable decisions seemingly to create dramatic situations or set up the next twist.

The pacing could have benefited from tighter editing, particularly in the middle portions of both halves and the extended epilogue. Lucky's characterisation is another weakness, with her rebellious behaviour and goth-inspired appearance leaning heavily on familiar teenage stereotypes.

However, the film finds warmth in the relationship between Chandru and Lucky. Their shared experiences of difficult relationships with their deceased fathers create some genuinely touching moments.

Chandru's contrasting personality traits also add depth to his character. While he can be dismissive towards his subordinates, his compassionate approach to questioning suspects reflects the influence of his mother. This is particularly noticeable when compared with A Rao's more aggressive approach to policing.

The developing chemistry between Chandru and Rao provides some welcome lighter moments in an otherwise dark film. Their interactions, particularly during a sequence involving the rescue of children at a lodge, are among the more enjoyable parts of the story.

The film also leaves room for a possible sequel, raising questions about Rao's background and the reasons behind her fiercely independent personality.

Ultimately, John Doe is more successful as a character-driven crime thriller than as a tightly constructed murder mystery. Arjun Das delivers a compelling performance, while Madhumita finds emotional depth in the complicated relationships at the heart of the story.

The investigation may leave a few too many loose ends, but the characters give the film enough substance to remain engaging. Whether its promised sequel materialises is another mystery altogether.