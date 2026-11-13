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Naruto brings back all 9 Akatsuki members with new individual posters in 2026 release

The Akatsuki members from Naruto are getting individual poster designs as part of a new 2026 festival

Naruto brings back all 9 Akatsuki members with new individual posters in 2026 release

The artwork will be available as part of the Akatsuki Festival at NARUTO & BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranNov 13, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • All nine Akatsuki members from Naruto are getting individual poster designs.
  • The exclusive artwork will be available through the Akatsuki Festival in Japan from December 12, 2026.
  • Fans must complete four activities and solve a final puzzle to receive one poster at random.

Naruto is bringing the Akatsuki back into the spotlight with a new collection of official posters featuring all nine members of the notorious organisation.

The artwork will be available as part of the Akatsuki Festival at NARUTO & BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO, a themed attraction at Nijigen no Mori in Japan. The new designs give each character an individual poster, moving away from the familiar artwork featuring members in pairs.

The update is likely to appeal to fans of Naruto Shippuden, particularly those who have followed the stories of characters such as Itachi Uchiha, Pain and Deidara.

All nine Akatsuki members get individual designs

The new collection features Itachi Uchiha, Kisame Hoshigaki, Deidara, Sasori, Hidan, Kakuzu, Pain, Konan and Zetsu.

Previously, the attraction offered posters featuring the organisation's members in their familiar two-person teams. The new illustrations give all nine characters their own designs, allowing fans to collect artwork centred on individual members.

Each character has a distinct place in the series. Itachi and Kisame formed one of the organisation's best-known pairs, while Hidan and Kakuzu became memorable opponents for Naruto's allies.

Pain's attack on the Hidden Leaf Village marked one of the story's major turning points. Konan's connection to Nagato and Zetsu's unusual role in the organisation also made them important figures in the wider narrative.

How fans can get the exclusive Naruto posters

The posters are rewards for completing the Akatsuki Festival's puzzle-solving challenge. Visitors must collect four stamps by taking part in activities across the NARUTO & BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO attraction.

These include completing the Ten no Maki 3D maze, taking part in the Chi no Maki mission rally, ordering an eligible item from Ramen Ichiraku and purchasing Akatsuki-related merchandise at the Konoha Store.

After collecting all four stamps, participants can attempt the final puzzle. Those who complete it successfully receive one exclusive SHINOBI-ZATO poster.

The collection includes 11 designs

Although nine new individual illustrations are being introduced, the reward collection will feature 11 designs in total. The two existing Akatsuki group posters will remain available alongside the new artwork.

However, visitors will not be able to select their preferred design. Each successful participant receives one poster at random, meaning fans hoping to get a particular character will have to rely on luck.

The updated rewards will be available from Saturday, December 12, 2026. No end date has been announced.

The official information also does not specify which menu items qualify for the Ramen Ichiraku stamp, so visitors should check the attraction's latest event details before taking part.

japananimenarutonaruto akatsuki posters 2026naruto akatsuki members
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