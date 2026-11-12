'Ramayana' crosses £80 million worldwide in eight days as Ranbir Kapoor film chases 'Dhurandhar 2'

Highlights

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has crossed the £80 million mark at the worldwide box office in eight days.

The Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi starrer has become the highest-grossing film of Ranbir's career, surpassing Animal.

The film is also chasing the worldwide box office record set by Dhurandhar 2.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has crossed £80 million in worldwide box office collections within eight days of its release, marking a major milestone for Ranbir Kapoor's career.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic stars Ranbir as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film earned approximately £75 million worldwide during its first seven days before crossing the £80 million milestone on Thursday (November 12).

The achievement puts the film among the fastest Indian releases to enter the equivalent of the £80 million club. It is also Ranbir's first film to reach the ₹1,000 crore worldwide milestone.

Ramayana takes on Dhurandhar 2 at the box office

Despite its strong opening, Ramayana is still chasing the box office performance of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer had collected approximately £86.7 million worldwide by its eighth day, according to the figures reported. Ramayana is yet to surpass that total.

Dhurandhar 2 remains one of the biggest Indian box office successes of 2026, while Ramayana has the advantage of a planned international release across more than 100 countries and 50,000 screens, facilitated by Sony Pictures.

Ramayana breaks records in the UK and Ireland

The film has also made history in the UK and Ireland, becoming the first Indian production to top the territory's weekend box office chart.

According to figures released by the British Film Institute (BFI), it collected £2.14 million during its opening weekend from November 6 to 8, across 361 cinemas. A further £435,875 came from previews.

Its performance pushed Japanese film Godzilla Minus Zero into third place, while Disney's Wild Horse Nine took the second position.

Ramayana has also become Ranbir's highest-grossing film worldwide, overtaking Animal, which previously held the record with approximately £73.6 million.

The film is planned as a two-part franchise, with the second instalment reportedly scheduled for release in 2028. Part 1 follows Rama's journey from childhood and exile to the abduction of Sita.