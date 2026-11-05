'Ramayana' review: Yash steals Ranbir Kapoor’s thunder as Ravana outshines Lord Rama

Highlights

Yash reportedly makes a stronger impression as Ravana in Ramayana Part 1.

Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation.

Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey feature in key supporting roles.

Ramayana Part 1, one of the most ambitious Indian film projects in recent years, brings the celebrated Hindu epic to the big screen with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has generated considerable interest, not least because of its high-profile casting and the scale of its production.

However, the initial critical response has drawn attention to an interesting contrast between its two leading performances. A review published by The Hindu suggests that Yash makes a particularly strong impression as Ravana, with the actor's portrayal standing out alongside Ranbir's performance as the central hero.

The casting of Ranbir and Yash has been among the biggest talking points surrounding the project. Both actors bring substantial star power to the adaptation, but their characters demand very different approaches. While Rama represents righteousness and duty, Ravana is a complex antagonist whose ambition, authority and formidable presence make him central to the epic's conflict.

Yash's Ravana emerges as a major talking point

Yash plays Ravana, the powerful ruler of Lanka, in a role that gives the actor an opportunity to take on one of Indian mythology's most recognisable antagonists.

Following his popularity through the KGF franchise, Yash's casting generated considerable expectations. His screen presence makes him a natural choice for a character associated with power and authority.

The Hindu's review places particular emphasis on Yash's impact, suggesting that his portrayal of Ravana leaves a stronger impression than Ranbir's turn as Rama. This creates an interesting talking point around the film, especially given that Rama is its central protagonist.

Ravana is not simply an antagonist in the epic. His character is defined by his intelligence, ambition, devotion and arrogance, making the portrayal an important part of any adaptation of the story.

Ranbir Kapoor takes on one of his biggest roles

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, a character whose cultural and religious significance brings considerable expectations. The actor's casting marked a major step in his career, placing him at the centre of one of Indian cinema's most closely watched projects.

Rama is traditionally associated with compassion, discipline, courage and righteousness. Portraying him requires a different approach from playing a conventional action hero, with the character's restraint and moral convictions forming an essential part of his identity.

The comparison with Yash's Ravana is particularly interesting because the two characters represent opposing forces in the epic. Their eventual confrontation is central to the story, making the performances important to the film's overall impact.

Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey join the cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 features a prominent supporting cast. Sai Pallavi plays Sita, while Sunny Deol takes on the role of Hanuman. Ravi Dubey appears as Lakshman.

The film is being developed as a two-part adaptation of the Ramayana, with the first instalment establishing the characters and larger conflict that shape the epic.

With its extensive cast, ambitious production and familiar source material, the project carries expectations beyond those of a conventional Bollywood release. The response to Ranbir and Yash's performances has already added another dimension to the discussion surrounding the film.

While Ranbir leads the story as Rama, Yash's portrayal of Ravana appears to have emerged as one of the most talked-about aspects of the adaptation.