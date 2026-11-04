Salman Khan releases 'Teri Sexy Beauty' after 11-year singing break as 'Maatrubhumi' faces delay

Highlights

Salman Khan has returned to playback singing with Teri Sexy Beauty from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi.

The song marks his first playback singing release in 11 years, following tracks such as Hangover and Main Hoon Hero Tera.

Despite releasing five songs, Maatrubhumi is still awaiting a confirmed theatrical release date.

Salman Khan has returned to the microphone after an 11-year break from playback singing with Teri Sexy Beauty, a new song from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi.

Released on Wednesday (November 4) on the Salman Khan Films Music YouTube channel, the upbeat track features Salman alongside Chitrangda Singh, who plays his wife in the film. It marks the first time the two actors have been paired together on screen.

The release comes as Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, continues to await a confirmed theatrical release date following reported changes to the film.

Salman Khan makes his singing comeback with Teri Sexy Beauty

The song opens with scenes of Salman entering a recording studio, putting on his headphones and singing. Chitrangda is seen playing the guitar in a red sari before the video moves to an aeroplane hangar, where she and background dancers appear dressed as air hostesses.

Salman is also seen dancing with a group of men who appear to be his fellow soldiers enjoying some time off. He later joins Chitrangda on the dance floor.

Written and composed by Sajid Khan, Teri Sexy Beauty features female vocals by Muskaan. The song has a playful tone, with Salman singing about being captivated by a woman's beauty.

His return to playback singing comes more than a decade after his previous releases. He last lent his voice to Main Hoon Hero Tera from the 2015 romantic action film Hero. Before that, he sang Hangover for the 2014 blockbuster Kick.

Maatrubhumi has released five songs but no film date

Teri Sexy Beauty is the fifth song released from Maatrubhumi. The soundtrack has also featured the patriotic title track, composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh.

Other releases include Main Hoon, a romantic track composed and sung by Ayaan Lall with vocals by Ghoshal, and Chand Dekh Lena, featuring Nihal Tauro and Ankona Mukherjee. The makers also released the patriotic song Jai Hind, sung by Stebin Ben, last month.

However, the film itself remains without a confirmed release date. Produced by Salman Khan Films, it was initially titled Battle of Galwan and is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh.

The project was later renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

Why has Salman Khan's film been delayed?

The film reportedly faced difficulties over its portrayal of the India-China conflict. Its makers are also said to have reshot portions to introduce a stronger family-drama element rather than keeping the story focused solely on the military conflict.

Following the reported reshoots, the film is still awaiting a date for screening with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

It was originally scheduled to reach cinemas in April 2026, but no revised release date has been announced.

For now, Teri Sexy Beauty gives fans a new Salman Khan song to enjoy while they wait for more clarity on when Maatrubhumi will finally arrive in cinemas.