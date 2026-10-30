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Bhansali Productions tags Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in Karwa Chauth post, sparks backlash

The post drew attention because of the actors’ past relationship

Bhansali Productions tags Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in Karwa Chauth post, sparks backlash

The unexpected pairing prompted criticism and questions from Reddit users

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 30, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Bhansali Productions tagged Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a Karwa Chauth social media post.
  • The unexpected pairing prompted criticism and questions from Reddit users.
  • The post drew attention because of the actors’ past relationship.

Bhansali Productions has sparked an online backlash after tagging Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan together in a social media post marking Karwa Chauth.

The post caught the attention of fans because of the actors’ past relationship. Their names appearing together in a festive greeting prompted several Reddit users to question the production house’s decision.

One user reacted by asking, “What were they thinking?”, while others expressed surprise at the pairing and criticised the choice of tags.

Reddit users question the decision

The post triggered discussion on Reddit, where users questioned why the production house had chosen to tag the former couple in a Karwa Chauth greeting.

The festival is traditionally observed by married Hindu women, who fast for their husbands’ long lives and well-being. The reference to Salman and Aishwarya together therefore struck some social media users as an unusual choice.

Their relationship was once widely discussed in the entertainment industry, but the two actors have since gone their separate ways.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s past relationship

Salman and Aishwarya reportedly began dating in the late 1990s after meeting while working on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Their relationship ended in the early 2000s and attracted considerable media attention.

Aishwarya later married actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. Salman has not married.

The social media post has once again brought attention to the actors’ past, with the production house’s choice of tags becoming the focus of online discussion.

aishwarya rai bachchanbacklashsocial mediakarwa chauthsalman khan
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