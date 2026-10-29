Burnham calls for hope and unity at first Downing Street Diwali celebration

Highlights

Burnham says Diwali's message of light overcoming darkness can help bring communities together.

AI minister Kanishka Narayan celebrates British identity, heritage and the importance of building bridges.

Downing Street reception features traditional prayers, ceremonial lamp lighting and a rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa by young devotees.

PRIME MINISTER Andy Burnham called for positivity, hope and unity as he celebrated his first Diwali at Downing Street on Tuesday (27).

Burnham said the festival's message of light overcoming darkness offered an opportunity to bring people together and renew their commitment to the common good.

“We are trying to bring the light back, bring the hope back, and positivity and unity,” he told guests at the annual celebration.

Downing Street was decorated with Diwali lights, lamps and floral displays.

Burnham and his wife, Marie-France van Heel, lit ceremonial lamps as part of the celebrations.

Addressing guests, the prime minister paid tribute to the contributions of Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Muslim communities to Britain, highlighting their work in public services, healthcare and local communities.

“Our Hindu community has done so much to build Greater Manchester into what it is today. Our Sikh and Jain communities, and our Muslim communities, have also made important contributions,” he said.

Diwali was a time to renew the commitment to work together and strengthen the bonds between communities, Burnham said.

“I will do everything within my power to make it stronger and stronger,” he said, referring to the flame of light as a symbol of harmony.

Burnham speaks during the event Downing Street

The prime minister also spoke about strengthening Britain's relationship with India, pointing to the recent Great North delegation to the country, which included northern mayors, business secretary Jonathan Reynolds and other ministers.

“We are celebrating the return of our mayors. The Great North delegation went to India recently. Our northern mayors have made a huge impact, alongside our business secretary and other ministers,” he said.

The prime minister recalled his previous visits to India and said they had helped him appreciate the contribution of people who had moved to Britain and committed themselves to building the country.

“On this occasion, it is right to recognise their contribution, both then and now, is huge,” he said.

Burnham also recalled attending Diwali celebrations in Greater Manchester during his political career in the city and paid tribute to his late former mentor, Dr Kailash Chand.

Acknowledging that his government was still in its early days, the prime minister said politicians and communities needed to work together to restore confidence.

“It is early days, but we have to work at it together,” he said.

Minister Kanishka Narayan speaks during the event Downing Street

Burnham was introduced by Kanishka Narayan, the minister for artificial intelligence, who spoke about British identity, heritage and national belonging.

Narayan's parents were among those attending the Downing Street reception.

He said people could celebrate their heritage while maintaining a strong connection to Britain.

“These stories reflect British identity. They show that a longing for your heritage, celebrating your background and feeling a deep connection to your national identity can exist together,” he said.

Narayan said these experiences were rooted in a shared desire to “build bridges, not walls”.

Quoting from the Bhagvad Gita, he said: “The light of a shining lamp does not flicker in a windless place.”

He said the light of British politics had flickered in recent years amid division, but praised Burnham for bringing greater stability.

“One of the things I feel about my boss, the prime minister, is that his light has steadied those winds of division and brought us to a steadier light,” Narayan said.

Burnham called for positivity, hope and unity during the event Downing Street

He wished Burnham a happy Diwali before the prime minister addressed the gathering.

The reception was attended by ministers, MPs, peers, diplomats and representatives of Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities.

Guests included India's high commissioner to the UK, Periasamy Kumaran, home secretary Shabana Mahmood, culture secretary Lisa Nandy, and MPs Stephen Timms, Barry Gardiner, Deirdre Costigan and Seema Malhotra.

Baggy Shankar, Tan Dhesi, Preet Gill, Gurinder Josan, Warinder Juss, Jas Athwal, Lord Krish Raval and Lord Karan Bilimoria were also present.

Visakha Dasi, president of Bhaktivedanta Manor temple, recites prayers Downing Street.

Visakha Dasi, temple president of the Bhaktivedanta Manor, recited prayers on behalf of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

A prayer for world peace and a poem was recited by Rena Amin, a senior volunteer from the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), which highlighted the importance of finding peace within oneself and extending it to others.

Amin recited A Pilgrim's Poem for Peace, written by His Holiness Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS.

The poem included the lines: “For peace is not a distant star; It is found within inside.”

Young devotees sang the Hanuman Chalisa, with Burnham and his wife seen clapping along. The celebrations also featured the lighting of ceremonial lamps.

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