Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

AI bots generated 76% of responses to UK disposable vape consultation

More than 90,000 submissions were identified as fraudulent, raising concerns about attempts to manipulate public consultations and influence health policy

UK Disposable Vape Ban

Researchers found that AI bots submitted more than 90,000 responses to a UK government consultation on disposable vape restrictions

Getty Images
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseOct 28, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

See Full Bio
Follow:
  • The Department of Health and Social Care identified 90,835 of 118,756 submissions as fraudulent
  • After automated responses were excluded, 79.6 per cent of valid respondents supported restrictions on disposable vape sales
  • Researchers warn increasingly sophisticated bots could threaten the integrity of future public consultations

Artificial intelligence bots generated more than three-quarters of responses to a UK government consultation on tobacco and vaping restrictions, in what researchers describe as the first documented instance of large-scale automated interference in a formal public health consultation.

A study published in the journal Tobacco Control found that 90,835 of the 118,756 submissions received during the 2023 consultation on the Tobacco and Vapes Bill were identified as fraudulent by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The automated responses overwhelmingly opposed proposed restrictions on disposable vape sales. The department excluded them from its consultation findings, meaning they were not considered in the final decision-making process.

Researchers Dr Nason Maani of the University of Edinburgh and Professor Anna Gilmore of the University of Bath examined published consultation reports and information obtained through Freedom of Information requests.

Their analysis found that all but two of the automated submissions targeted a single multiple-choice question opposing restrictions on disposable vapes. The responses were often duplicated and submitted at high frequency from a small number of IP addresses, according to the DHSC.

The submissions also showed a consistent pattern in how respondents said they had heard about the consultation, with the same number identifying social media as their source.

Once the fraudulent responses were excluded, 79.6 per cent of valid respondents supported restrictions on disposable vape sales. The researchers said the volume of automated submissions could have substantially distorted the apparent balance of public opinion had the responses not been detected.

The study described the episode as a potential example of coordinated interference in public policymaking. However, the researchers said the campaign’s source, backing and precise intentions were not known.

Dr Maani warned that future attempts could become harder to identify as automated tools grow more sophisticated. Such campaigns could allow a small number of powerful interests to appear to represent a much larger public movement.

Safeguards under scrutiny

The findings have raised concerns about the vulnerability of government consultations, which are used to gather public views before policy decisions are made.

Caroline Cerny, deputy chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health, said the use of AI bots to overwhelm a health consultation was deeply concerning.

She highlighted the tobacco industry’s history of seeking to influence public health regulation and warned that technological advances could be used to advance commercial interests.

Azzurra Moores, associate director for information ecosystems at thinktank Demos, said interference could undermine trust in the consultation process. Stronger screening and greater transparency would help, she said, although safeguards must not make it harder for genuine members of the public to participate.

The DHSC said its existing controls had worked effectively to identify and remove the fraudulent submissions.

A spokesperson said the consultation had helped inform the government’s action to create a smoke-free generation and that it would remain alert to future attempts to manipulate public consultations.

The Tobacco and Vapes Act received Royal Assent in April 2026 and includes restrictions on the sale and supply of disposable vapes, alongside measures intended to prevent future generations from taking up smoking.

The researchers warned that other consultations could be more vulnerable, particularly where government departments lack the resources or screening systems needed to identify automated interference. They called for stronger detection capabilities and governance safeguards to protect the integrity of public health policymaking.

ai botsartificial intelligencedisposable vapesvaping consultationai bots in vape consultation
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

british-schools-india
News

British elite schools 'look to India for growth and profits'

Exclusive: Retailer Kaual Patel stunned by ‘surreal’ royal honour
News

Exclusive: Retailer Kaual Patel stunned by ‘surreal’ royal honour

rough-sleeping-christmas
News

Burnham doubles funding to get rough sleepers off streets by Christmas

Nicki Minaj backs Trump at Michigan rally ahead of US midterms
News

Nicki Minaj backs Trump at Michigan rally ahead of US midterms

More For You

henry-nowak-murder

Henry Nowak’s family said they hoped it would “finally uncover the full truth” and deliver “accountability and meaningful change”.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Independent review ordered into murder of student Henry Nowak by British Sikh man

  • Independent review ordered into murder of student Henry Nowak
  • Nowak was stabbed by British Sikh Vickrum Digwa, who used a large knife, not his kirpan
  • Police handcuffed the dying 18-year-old and doubted he had been stabbed
  • Former justice minister Alex Chalk to lead the review

THE GOVERNMENT has ordered an independent review into the murder of Southampton student Henry Nowak, who was stabbed by British Sikh Vickrum Digwa and then handcuffed by police as he lay dying.

Digwa, 23, a British-born Sikh, killed Nowak with a large knife in December. He was also carrying a kirpan, a small ceremonial dagger worn by Sikhs as an article of faith, but it was not the weapon used. He later falsely told police that Nowak had racially abused him.

Keep ReadingShow less