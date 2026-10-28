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'Godzilla Minus Zero' reportedly delays India release to avoid Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Ramayana'

Ramayana: Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash

'Godzilla Minus Zero' reportedly delays India release to avoid Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Ramayana'

The sequel to Godzilla Minus One was originally scheduled to arrive in Indian theaters on November 6

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 28, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Godzilla Minus Zero may arrive in Indian theaters two weeks later than originally planned.
  • The reported delay would help the Japanese sequel avoid competing with Ramayana for premium large-format screens, including IMAX.
  • Ramayana: Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is scheduled to release on November 5.

Godzilla Minus Zero may be heading for a delayed theatrical release in India, with the Japanese monster movie reportedly moving its debut by two weeks to avoid a box-office clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana: Part One.

According to Variety India, the sequel to Godzilla Minus One was originally scheduled to arrive in Indian theaters on November 6, just one day after Ramayana opens on November 5. The reported postponement is intended to protect the film’s box-office prospects, particularly its chances of securing premium screens.

Why Godzilla Minus Zero may avoid Ramayana

Ramayana, one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026, is expected to command a significant share of premium large-format (PLF) screens, including IMAX theaters.

This could leave Godzilla Minus Zero with limited opportunities to screen in those formats if it retains its original release date. A two-week delay would give the film a better chance of securing premium screenings and reaching audiences who want to experience its spectacle on the biggest screens.

A source familiar with the development told Variety India that Ramayana was likely to arrive on its announced date, while Godzilla Minus Zero would follow two weeks later.

The source also drew a comparison with Project Hail Mary, which was rescheduled to arrive two weeks after Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The revised release date has not been officially confirmed in the supplied report.

What to know about Godzilla Minus Zero

Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus Zero follows the success of Godzilla Minus One, which was released in 2023.

The sequel sees Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Sakura Ando, and Miou Tanaka return to their respective roles. The reported delay could give the film more room to compete for audiences and premium theatrical formats in India.

When does Ramayana release?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, and Rakul Preet Singh.

The film is scheduled to release in theaters on November 5, with the second installment of the mythological epic planned for 2027.

With Ramayana expected to occupy a substantial number of premium screens, the reported change to Godzilla Minus Zero’s release schedule highlights how competition for theatrical formats can influence a film’s release strategy.

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