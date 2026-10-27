Daaji unveils 44-acre green initiative during landmark London visit

Heartfulness spiritual leader Daaji (Kamlesh D Patel) has unveiled plans for a 44-acre sustainability and community initiative in southeast London during a six-day visit to the capital that brought together thousands of people from diverse backgrounds.

The proposed development in Bexleyheath aims to create a community space combining environmental restoration, biodiversity, education, wellbeing and volunteering.

Inspired by Heartfulness's 1,400-acre global headquarters, Kanha Shanti Vanam, near Hyderabad, the project seeks to demonstrate how ecological conservation and community development can work together.

During his visit to the site on 16 October, Daaji met local representatives, including Jim Dickson MP, Bexley councillor Rags Sandhu and deputy mayor Frazer Brooks. He also planted a weeping willow tree to mark the initiative's beginning.

(Left to right) Daaji, Lord Nagaraju, Aarti Holla-Maini, Baroness Patricia Scotland, Dr Mehool Sanghrajka MBE Eastern Eye

Over 1,400 attend London gathering

A major highlight of the visit was Awakening the Light Within, held on 17 October, which attracted more than 1,400 participants for meditation, music and discussions on personal wellbeing and social harmony.

The gathering featured a performance by sitar musician Jasdeep Degun, accompanied by tabla artist Rajvir Bhachu.

Among the distinguished guests were Baroness Patricia Scotland, former Commonwealth Secretary-General; Lord Krish Raval; Lord Uday Nagaraju; Aarti Holla-Maini, director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs; and Dr Mehool Sanghrajka MBE.

Praising Heartfulness's contribution to society, Baroness Scotland described its work as “not just inspiring… vital… hopeful… healing.”

Addressing the gathering, Daaji emphasised the importance of inner peace amid the pressures of modern life.

“What happens when we go to the centre of ourselves, by going to the innermost depth of our heart? It is possible with a little practice,” he said.

The event also marked the London release of three of his books, including The Power of Paradox, Ashtavakra Mahagita and The Heart of Jainism.

Heartfulness event Eastern Eye

Parliament and interfaith engagement

Daaji also participated in the annual Ahimsa Day celebrations at the Houses of Parliament, organised by the Institute of Jainology, highlighting the relevance of non-violence, compassion and interfaith understanding.

In a separate parliamentary discussion hosted by Lord Raval, he interacted with young British Indian leaders on leadership, values and the challenges facing future generations.

His visit also included discussions with academics, philanthropists and industry representatives on the Heartfulness Academy of Research and Innovation (HARI), an emerging university initiative in Hyderabad focusing on sustainability, education, technology and social impact.

The 15–20 October visit was Daaji's first to Britain since 2024, when he received the Freedom of the City of London.

With a presence in more than 160 countries, Heartfulness continues to expand its work in meditation, education and environmental sustainability.

The proposed Bexleyheath development is expected to become a significant part of its long-term community engagement in the UK.