Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' poster revives memories of his iconic 'Baadshah' song

The line offers a playful twist on the lyrics of Baadshah’s title song

Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' poster revives memories of his iconic 'Baadshah' song

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest King poster features a caption that recalls his 1999 film Baadshah

X/ iamsrk
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 27, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Shah Rukh Khan’s latest King poster features a caption that recalls his 1999 film Baadshah.
  • The line “Qaatil Nahi... Aashiq Hai...” offers a twist on the lyrics of the film’s title track.
  • Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

Shah Rukh Khan has given fans a nostalgic reason to revisit one of his iconic films with the latest poster of King. The new promotional image features a caption that recalls the title track of his 1999 action comedy Baadshah.

The caption reads, “Qaatil Nahi... Aashiq Hai... #KING. In cinemas 24.12.2026.”

The line offers a playful twist on the lyrics of Baadshah’s title song, which features the words, “Aashiq hoon main, kaatil bhi hoon.” The reference brings a touch of nostalgia to the promotions for Khan’s upcoming film, which sees him take on a darker character.

Shah Rukh Khan’s character in King

Khan previously spoke about his character at a fan meet in Mumbai, describing the role as a dark and ruthless figure.

“The character of King is very interesting. Siddharth and Sujoy Ghosh have written it with a lot of love. And it has a lot of evil in it. He’s a killer. He kills people,” the actor said.

He added that the character was neither simply a villain nor a conventional hero, describing him as a grey character.

Khan also explained that he wanted to explore different kinds of roles, including characters that differ from the romantic and comic parts audiences have often associated with him.

What to expect from King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.

The film’s title reveal video was released in November 2025. In the video, Khan introduced the character with the line, “Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam - KING.”

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

kingbollywoodshah rukh khanshah rukh khan king movieking film poster
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

shalini-adnani-movie
Entertainment

Shalini Adnani’s Our Share of Sand digs into the hidden cost of India’s building boom

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage
Entertainment

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage

hollywood-bollywood-women
Entertainment

From Hollywood to Bollywood, women filmmakers 'turn smaller budgets into bigger returns'

Chithra Jeyaram's documentary explores an Indian American couple's adoption journey
Entertainment

Chithra Jeyaram's documentary explores an Indian American couple's adoption journey

More For You

Akshay Kumar and Alec Gillis

Akshay Kumar's Samuk brings Hollywood expert for creature effects

Getty

Akshay Kumar’s 'Samuk' brings Hollywood alien-maker Alec Gillis to Indian cinema

  • Samuk brings Oscar nominated creature effects designer Alec Gillis, known for his work on the Alien and Predator franchises, into Indian cinema.
  • The sci-fi thriller combines practical creature effects, survival horror and action, with British action director Luke Tumber also part of the team.
  • After completing its UK shooting schedule, the Akshay Kumar-starrer is moving to Mumbai, with a theatrical release planned for 2027.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming sci-fi thriller Samuk is bringing Hollywood creature-effects expertise to Bollywood, with acclaimed designer Alec Gillis creating an original alien creature for the film.

Gillis, who has worked on the Alien and Predator franchises, is collaborating with director Kanishk Varma on the project. The film aims to combine science fiction, survival horror and military action, marking a new genre for Kumar, who is best known for his action, comedy and drama roles.

Keep ReadingShow less