Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' poster revives memories of his iconic 'Baadshah' song

Highlights

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest King poster features a caption that recalls his 1999 film Baadshah.

The line “Qaatil Nahi... Aashiq Hai...” offers a twist on the lyrics of the film’s title track.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

Shah Rukh Khan has given fans a nostalgic reason to revisit one of his iconic films with the latest poster of King. The new promotional image features a caption that recalls the title track of his 1999 action comedy Baadshah.

The caption reads, “Qaatil Nahi... Aashiq Hai... #KING. In cinemas 24.12.2026.”

The line offers a playful twist on the lyrics of Baadshah’s title song, which features the words, “Aashiq hoon main, kaatil bhi hoon.” The reference brings a touch of nostalgia to the promotions for Khan’s upcoming film, which sees him take on a darker character.

Shah Rukh Khan’s character in King

Khan previously spoke about his character at a fan meet in Mumbai, describing the role as a dark and ruthless figure.

“The character of King is very interesting. Siddharth and Sujoy Ghosh have written it with a lot of love. And it has a lot of evil in it. He’s a killer. He kills people,” the actor said.

He added that the character was neither simply a villain nor a conventional hero, describing him as a grey character.

Khan also explained that he wanted to explore different kinds of roles, including characters that differ from the romantic and comic parts audiences have often associated with him.

What to expect from King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.

The film’s title reveal video was released in November 2025. In the video, Khan introduced the character with the line, “Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam - KING.”

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026.