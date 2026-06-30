Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' tops IMDb's most anticipated film list, but the biggest story isn't No. 1

Highlights

Ramayana Part 1 has claimed the top spot on IMDb's list of the most anticipated Indian films releasing in the second half of 2026.

While Ranbir Kapoor's epic leads the rankings, Yash emerges as the only leading actor with two films in the top three.

Established stars dominate the 20-title list, with Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Sunny Deol also featuring in multiple entries.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 has been named the most anticipated Indian film releasing between July and December 2026, topping IMDb's latest rankings based on page views from more than 250 million monthly visitors.

The mythological epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana, secured the No. 1 position on the platform's Most Anticipated Indian Movies list for the second half of the year.

However, the rankings reveal another notable takeaway beyond the film's success.

Yash is the only actor with

two films in the top three

While Ramayana Part 1 occupies the top spot, Yash also appears at No. 3 with Toxic, making him the only leading actor to feature twice among the top three most anticipated releases.

His double appearance gives him a unique position on the list, with audiences showing strong interest in both his upcoming action thriller and his role as Ravana in Ramayana Part 1.

Ranbir Kapoor, despite leading the highest-ranked film, has a single entry on the list.

Familiar faces dominate the rankings

The rankings also underline the continued pull of established stars.

Anil Kapoor appears in both Alpha, ranked second, and Shah Rukh Khan's KingKing, which takes fourth place.

Ajay Devgn follows with Dhamaal 4 at No. 5 and Drishyam 3 at No. 6, while Sunny Deol features in Ramayana Part 1 and Ikka, the only direct-to-streaming title among the 20 films.

Together, these repeat appearances suggest audience anticipation is concentrated around a handful of familiar names heading into the latter half of 2026.

Hindi films dominate the list

IMDb's rankings span five languages, but Hindi cinema accounts for 12 of the 20 films featured.

Tamil has four entries, Malayalam two, while Telugu and Kannada each contribute one title.

Alongside Ramayana Part 1, the top 10 includes Alpha, Toxic, King, Dhamaal 4, Drishyam 3, Vishwanath & Sons, Mirzapur: The Movie, Haiwaan and Eetha.

Although Ramayana Part 1 claims the crown, IMDb's latest rankings also highlight the actors who are set to dominate conversations in Indian cinema over the coming months, with Yash standing out through a rare double appearance near the very top of the list.