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Zoe Ball's radio comeback puts three familiar voices under one roof

The presenter announced on Tuesday that she will host weekday afternoons on Greatest Hits Radio

Zoe Ball's radio comeback puts three familiar voices under one roof

Ball's move is the latest chapter in a growing shift of familiar BBC Radio 2 talent

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 30, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Zoe Ball will host a new weekday afternoon show on Greatest Hits Radio from 7 September.
  • The move reunites her with former BBC Radio 2 colleagues Ken Bruce and Simon Mayo.
  • She returns to a daily radio programme after leaving the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

Zoe Ball has become the latest high-profile former BBC Radio 2 presenter to join Greatest Hits Radio, continuing the station's recruitment of some of the UK's best-known broadcasting voices.

The presenter announced on Tuesday that she will host weekday afternoons on Greatest Hits Radio from 7 September, marking her return to a daily radio slot following her departure from the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

A familiar destination for former Radio 2 stars

Ball's arrival strengthens a daytime line-up already featuring Ken Bruce and Simon Mayo, both of whom previously fronted flagship programmes on BBC Radio 2.

Her new programme, Zoe Ball in the Afternoon, will air between Bruce's morning show and Mayo's drivetime programme, bringing three of British radio's most recognisable presenters together on the same station.

The weekday show will include celebrity guests, conversations with listeners and a regular Friday feature, Something for the Weekend.

Speaking about her return to daily broadcasting, Ball said: "I've missed it and this felt like the right time to begin a new chapter with Greatest Hits Radio."

Bauer adds another major signing

Gary Stein, Director of Audio at Bauer Media Audio UK, said Ball's connection with audiences and love of music made her a natural fit for Greatest Hits Radio.

Greatest Hits Radio Content Director Andy Ashton described Ball as a "world class broadcaster" and said the team was excited to welcome another experienced presenter to its weekday schedule.

Ball's appointment continues Bauer's strategy of building its station around established radio personalities with loyal audiences.

More changes to the schedule

The reshuffle also sees Kate Thornton move to a new Saturday programme, while continuing to present UK Pop 40 on Sundays.

Claire Sturgess will take over the weekend Breakfast Show, presenting from 6am to 9am on Saturdays and Sundays.

Alongside her new afternoon programme, Ball will continue co-hosting the Dig It podcast with Jo Whiley.

Ball's move is the latest chapter in a growing shift of familiar BBC Radio 2 talent to Greatest Hits Radio, reinforcing the station's appeal as a destination for some of the UK's biggest names in broadcasting.

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