Emmerdale boss promises 'one of our most explosive summers' as secrets begin to unravel

Highlights

Producer Sophie Roper teases a summer packed with revenge, betrayal and long-hidden secrets

Major storylines will centre on six key male characters as relationships reach breaking point

A wedding, a violent confrontation and a mysterious newcomer are among the twists ahead

Emmerdale is gearing up for what producer Sophie Roper describes as "one of our most explosive summers", with a series of dramatic storylines set to test loyalties and expose long-buried secrets across the village.

The ITV soap will put six male characters at the heart of the action, with revenge, fractured relationships and hidden agendas driving several major plots in the coming weeks.

Revenge and betrayal take centre stage

Among the biggest storylines is the growing feud between Mack Boyd and Ross Barton.

Still reeling from Charity's betrayal and the revelation that Ross is Leyla's biological father, Mack struggles to contain his anger. The tension eventually boils over into a violent confrontation that leaves one life hanging in the balance.

Elsewhere, Dawn Fletcher's wedding to Joe Tate is overshadowed by unresolved feelings for Billy Fletcher. As Joe begins to question Dawn's true emotions, the ceremony looks set to bring more drama than celebration.

Family bonds and hidden agendas face the spotlight

Another storyline focuses on Kev Townsend and his son Lewis Barton, whose already fragile relationship is pushed further after the village café is ransacked.

Lewis believes Kev is responsible and begins searching for answers, while Kev insists he has been wrongly accused.

Meanwhile, newcomer Serena Sugden attracts growing suspicion after Kev recognises her from his past. When Robert Sugden is knocked unconscious by a runaway farm trailer, Aaron becomes convinced Serena is hiding something and begins investigating her alongside Chas.

Their search uncovers evidence that could expose Serena's secret and change the course of events in the village.

Producer teases high-stakes summer

Previewing the months ahead, producer Sophie Roper said viewers can expect relationships to be pushed to their limits as long-held secrets finally emerge.

"From long-held secrets coming to light to fractured relationships pushed to the limit, expect a summer season of high stakes, revenge and betrayal that will leave viewers questioning who they can trust," she said.

Roper added that this is "set to be one of our most explosive summers", with further twists still to come.