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40°C heatwave on the way? Forecasters weigh in after Britain's hottest June

While another spell of hot weather is becoming more likely, forecasters say a repeat of last week's extreme temperatures is not currently expected

UK heatwave

Forecasters are watching for another spell of hot weather after the UK's record-breaking June.

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJun 30, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • The UK recorded its hottest June day on record at 37.7°C.
  • Forecasters say another heatwave is becoming increasingly likely in parts of England and Wales.
  • A repeat of last week's extreme temperatures, however, is currently considered unlikely.

The UK may not be done with hot weather just yet. After recording its hottest June day on record, forecasters are warning that another spell of unusually warm conditions could develop as July begins, although temperatures as extreme as those seen last week are not currently expected.

A provisional UK June temperature record of 37.7°C was recorded in Lingwood, Norfolk, surpassing the previous June record of 35.6°C, first set in 1957 and matched in 1976. The heat has since eased, but weather models suggest temperatures could climb back into the low to mid-30s°C across parts of England and Wales during the coming week.

The Met Office said there is growing confidence that some parts of the UK could experience another heatwave as high pressure builds across western Europe and moves towards England and Wales.

However, Deputy Chief Forecaster Tony Wisson reportedly said that although a return to heatwave conditions is becoming increasingly likely in some areas, the chances of temperatures matching last week's extreme highs or bringing similarly high humidity remain low at this stage.

Weather forecasts continue to evolve, with different forecasting models producing a range of possible outcomes. Forecasters say that uncertainty means it is still too early to predict exactly how high temperatures could climb.

A wider European heat story

The renewed heat outlook follows an exceptional period of high temperatures across Europe. National temperature records were broken in several countries, including the Czech Republic, Germany, Poland and Denmark.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 1,300 excess deaths have been linked to the recent European heatwave since June 21, with around 1,000 reported in France alone. Red extreme heat warnings remain in force across parts of eastern Europe, although temperatures there are expected to ease gradually during the coming days.

The Met Office's summer outlook, published on June 1, had already indicated an increased likelihood of above-average temperatures and further heatwaves during July and August. While another period of hot weather appears increasingly possible, forecasters stress that there is currently no indication of a repeat of the UK's record-breaking June temperatures.

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