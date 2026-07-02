Britons rush to beat the heat as fan sales soar 3,000 per cent

Currys says supplies of fans and air conditioners are running tight after soaring demand.

Fan sales jumped nearly 3,000 per cent, while air conditioner sales rose 330 per cent during the recent heatwave.

The retailer is working to replenish stock as another hot spell is forecast for next week.

Britain's heatwave has triggered a rush for fans and air conditioners, with Currys warning that supplies are becoming increasingly tight as shoppers scramble to stay cool.

The electrical retailer said demand for cooling products surged during June's record temperatures in England, leaving it working to replenish stock before another spell of hot weather expected next week. Despite the pressure, Currys said it is making every effort to keep shelves stocked.

Alex Baldock, chief executive of Currys, reportedly said fans and air conditioners had been "flying off the shelves" and the retailer was "working incredibly hard" to maintain healthy stock levels. He added that supplies were "pretty tight", although he remained confident Currys would be among the best-placed retailers to secure fresh inventory.

Heatwave sparks buying frenzy

According to the retailer, sales of fans rose by almost 3,000 per cent over the latest heatwave weekend compared with the previous week. Sales of air conditioning units also climbed 330 per cent, reflecting growing demand as temperatures climbed across the country.

The surge highlights how extreme weather is increasingly influencing consumer spending, with cooling appliances becoming some of the fastest-selling household products during periods of unusually high temperatures.

Currys operates 691 stores across the UK and Nordic region, giving it one of the largest retail networks for electrical goods.

The update came as Currys reported annual sales of £9.2 billion for the year ending May 2, up 6 per cent, while pre-tax profit increased 23 per cent to £153 million.

The retailer said sales growth had also been driven by rising demand for products such as AI-powered laptops and coffee machines, alongside its repair, installation and business services.

Baldock also pointed to higher sales of large televisions, barbecues, beer pumps and hot tubs during the ongoing football tournament. Sales of 90-inch televisions have more than doubled, he reportedly said.

Looking ahead, Baldock warned that inflationary pressures linked to global silicon chip shortages and rising demand from AI data centres could eventually affect electronics prices. However, he said Currys has secured supplies of computers and mobile phones until at least September and is working to minimise any price increases for customers.

Separately, Baldock urged the government to reduce the cost of hiring staff and create a more level playing field between high street retailers and overseas online marketplaces. He also welcomed renewed political attention on the future of Britain's high streets.

The results mark Baldock's final annual update before he leaves Currys later this year to become chief executive of Boots.