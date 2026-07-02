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Sigcare wins top technology award at Inspiring Hertfordshire Awards 2026

It won the Best Use of Technology award, and was finalist in Small to Medium Business of the Year, and Entrepreneur of the Year categories

Sigcare wins top technology award at Inspiring Hertfordshire Awards 2026

Sigcare team celebrates winning the 'Best Use of Technology' award at the 15th annual Inspiring Hertfordshire Awards.

Sigcare Ltd
Sreedevi NR
By Sreedevi NRJul 02, 2026

Key Summary

  • Sigcare won the 'Best Use of Technology' category at the 15th annual Inspiring Hertfordshire Awards 2026.
  • The care home pharmacy specialist was also named a finalist for Small to Medium Business of the Year, while co-owners Hatul and Sonia Shah were shortlisted for Entrepreneur of the Year.
  • The gala dinner brought together 350 business leaders at the Tewinbury Farm Hotel on June 18, 2026.

Sigcare Ltd received the prestigious 'Best Use of Technology' award at the 15th annual Inspiring Hertfordshire Awards 2026, organised by Hertfordshire Chambers of Commerce in conjunction with Herts businesses.

The award recognises businesses that have fully exploited the range of available technology to improve their overall business performance.

The event, held at the Tewinbury Farm Hotel near Welwyn Garden City on June 18, brought together around 350 local business leaders, finalists, and professionals to celebrate the commercial achievements across 14 categories.

Originally launched in 2012, the awards honour the expertise, innovation, and outstanding contributions driving the county’s economic growth.

In addition, Sigcare Ltd secured finalist spots in two other categories: Small to Medium Business of the Year, and Entrepreneur of the Year for co-owners Hatul and Sonia Shah.

Sigcare is a leading provider of community pharmacy services, specialising in tech-driven medicines management for care homes and vulnerable patient groups.

The company is led by co-owners and directors Sonia Shah and Hatul Shah, a prominent figure in the UK pharmaceutical sector.

Sigcare Limited was originally incorporated in 2008 as the retail and community pharmacy arm of Sigma Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sigma was founded in 1982 by three brothers: Dr Bharat Shah CBE, Manish Shah, and Kamal Shah.

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