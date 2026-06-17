'Alpha' trailer sparks Major Kabir theories as Hrithik Roshan's brief appearance steals the spotlight

Highlights

The trailer for Alpha has fuelled speculation about Hrithik Roshan's return as Major Kabir.

Fans spotted what appears to be the actor's eyes in the final moments of the teaser.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari lead the latest chapter in the YRF Spy Universe.

The film is set for a worldwide release on 3 July.

The first trailer for Alpha has given audiences a closer look at Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's action-packed spy thriller, but it was a fleeting moment at the end of the teaser that generated the biggest reaction online.

While the trailer showcases high-stakes action and introduces the central conflict, fans were quick to focus on what many believe is Hrithik Roshan's return as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, one of the YRF Spy Universe's most popular characters.

A blink-and-miss tease sparks speculation

The closing moments of the trailer feature Alia and Sharvari in the middle of an action sequence, while a mysterious figure sits in a hall draped in a white robe.

Only the person's eyes are visible, but that was enough for many viewers to conclude that the character is Hrithik Roshan's Major Kabir. The brief appearance immediately sparked discussion across social media, with fans suggesting the teaser all but confirms a cameo from the actor.

Major Kabir first appeared in War in 2019 and returned in War 2, becoming one of the key figures linking the expanding spy franchise.

Although the trailer highlights several large-scale action sequences, much of the online conversation centred on the mystery figure.

Fans praised the tease, with many saying the brief glimpse of Hrithik generated as much excitement as the rest of the trailer. Others described the moment as the biggest surprise of the preview, predicting that Kabir could play an important role in the story.

The speculation has also fuelled theories about deeper connections between Alpha and other films in the YRF Spy Universe.

Action sequences win praise

Beyond the Hrithik Roshan discussion, viewers also responded positively to the trailer's action scenes and visual style.

Many fans highlighted the scale of the stunts, while others praised the chemistry between Alia and Sharvari. The teaser presents the pair as highly skilled operatives united by a shared mission against a common enemy.

The trailer also offers glimpses of Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, adding to anticipation surrounding the ensemble cast.

Expanding the YRF Spy Universe

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe. The screenplay is written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and Akshaye Widhani, the film marks the franchise's first female-led spy thriller and continues Yash Raj Films' effort to build an interconnected cinematic universe.

Whether the mystery figure is indeed Major Kabir remains to be seen, but for many fans, a few seconds of screen time were enough to become the trailer's biggest talking point ahead of the film's release on 3 July.