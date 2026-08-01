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Samara Weaving's blockbuster year continues with key role in Marvel's long-awaited 'X-Men' reboot

Samara Weaving is set to add another high-profile franchise to her growing film career

Samara Weaving's blockbuster year continues with key role in Marvel's long-awaited 'X-Men' reboot

The report says Weaving emerged as the preferred choice following auditions

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 01, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Samara Weaving is set to play Emma Frost in Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men film.
  • Marvel reportedly chose the Australian actress after an extensive casting search.
  • The role marks another major project in a standout year for Weaving.

Samara Weaving is set to add another high-profile franchise to her growing film career, with reports that she has been cast as Emma Frost in Marvel Studios' highly anticipated X-Men reboot.

According to Deadline, the Australian actress has been selected to portray the powerful mutant after Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and director Jake Schreier completed an extensive search for the role. Marvel has not officially confirmed the casting.

Marvel's search for Emma Frost

The report says Weaving emerged as the preferred choice following auditions involving several contenders, with the final round of casting taking place earlier this month.

Emma Frost is one of the best-known characters in the X-Men comics. Introduced in the 1980s, the telepathic mutant began as a villain before evolving into one of the X-Men's most influential members. On screen, the character was previously played by January Jones in 2011's X-Men: First Class.

X-Men reboot gathers pace

Although Marvel Studios did not unveil X-Men news during this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the project appears to be moving steadily towards production.

Jake Schreier, who directed Thunderbolts, is attached to helm the reboot, while Beef creator Lee Sung Jin and The Bear co-creator Joanna Calo are writing the screenplay.

The film has been one of Marvel's most anticipated projects since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019, bringing the X-Men film rights back under the Marvel Studios banner.

A standout year for Samara Weaving

The reported casting continues a successful year for Weaving.

She returned as Grace in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, the sequel to the 2019 horror hit, before starring in the SXSW Audience Award-winning Over Your Dead Body alongside Jason Segel.

She also appeared in the romantic crime thriller Carolina Caroline, which earned strong critical reviews.

If confirmed, Emma Frost would become Weaving's biggest franchise role to date and place her at the centre of Marvel's next chapter as the studio prepares to introduce a new generation of mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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