Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' completes 100 days in theatres, grosses £155 million worldwide

Highlights

Dhurandhar 2 has completed 100 days in cinemas after grossing around £155 million worldwide.

The Ranveer Singh-led sequel ranks among the biggest Indian box office successes in recent years.

Jio Studios marked the milestone with a tribute celebrating the film's theatrical journey.

Reaching 100 days in cinemas is an increasingly rare achievement, but Dhurandhar 2 has done so while becoming one of Indian cinema's biggest commercial success stories. The Ranveer Singh-led action drama has grossed around £155 million worldwide, according to trade tracker Sacnilk, underlining the scale of its global appeal.

As the film crossed the milestone, Jio Studios celebrated its theatrical run with a social media post, highlighting the impact the sequel has had since its release in March.

A sequel that became a global hit

Released on 19 March, Dhurandhar 2 expanded on the success of Aditya Dhar's original film and quickly established itself as a major box office force.

Its worldwide earnings of around £155 million place it among the highest-grossing Indian films, reflecting strong performances both in India and overseas.

To commemorate the occasion, Jio Studios shared an Instagram post that read: "100 days since theatres echoed with 'Honsla Eendhan Badla'."

The story that kept audiences returning

The sequel follows Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, as he rises through Karachi's Lyari underworld following the death of Rehman Dakait, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna in the first film.

At the same time, the story explores how Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi assumes the identity of Hamza Ali Mazari while carrying out a covert mission in Pakistan.

Alongside Singh, the cast includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera and Rakesh Bedi.

Despite the film's remarkable commercial success, filmmaker Aditya Dhar has remained grounded, according to his wife, actor Yami Gautam.

Speaking to Grazia India earlier this year, she said success had not changed the director, describing him as "very unaffected and extremely humble". She added that spirituality plays an important role in their lives and that they believe "what's meant for you may be delayed but never denied".

The franchise continues beyond the big screen

The success of Dhurandhar has extended beyond cinemas, with expanded editions of both films released on streaming platforms.

Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha (Part 1) introduced viewers to additional footage from the original film, while Raw & Undekha – The Revenge offered an extended version of the sequel alongside behind-the-scenes material.

As Dhurandhar 2 reaches the 100-day mark, its sustained box office performance and expansion across multiple platforms have reinforced the franchise's place as one of Indian cinema's biggest modern success stories.