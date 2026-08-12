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Superman star Nicholas Hoult set to play one of 'Harry Potter’s' most memorable villains

Nicholas Hoult is reportedly taking on a very different kind of villain after his turn as Lex Luthor in Superman

Superman star Nicholas Hoult set to play one of 'Harry Potter’s' most memorable villains

The actor is expected to appear in the second season

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 12, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Nicholas Hoult has reportedly been cast as Gilderoy Lockhart in HBO’s Harry Potter series.
  • The actor is expected to appear in the second season, based on Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
  • Hoult recently played Lex Luthor in Superman.

Nicholas Hoult is reportedly taking on a very different kind of villain after his turn as Lex Luthor in Superman. The British actor has been cast as Gilderoy Lockhart in HBO’s new Harry Potter series, according to multiple entertainment outlets including Variety.

Hoult is expected to make his debut as the flamboyant Defence Against the Dark Arts professor in the second season, which will adapt Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Nicholas Hoult takes on Gilderoy Lockhart

Lockhart is introduced in the second Harry Potter book as a celebrated wizard who has built his reputation around bestselling accounts of his supposed heroic adventures.

His confidence and celebrity status quickly become a source of amusement at Hogwarts, but Harry discovers that the professor is not quite the hero he presents himself to be.

Kenneth Branagh previously played Lockhart in the 2002 film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, delivering one of the franchise’s more comedic performances.

From Lex Luthor to the Wizarding World

Hoult has recently become part of another major franchise after playing Lex Luthor opposite David Corenswet in Superman.

The actor is also known for playing Beast in the X-Men films, as well as roles in Mad Max: Fury Road, The Menu, Nosferatu and Renfield. He first gained widespread recognition as Tony Stonem in the E4 teen drama Skins.

His television credits include The Great, for which he received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

HBO’s Harry Potter series expands the books

The new Harry Potter series is being developed by HBO as a fresh adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s seven novels. Unlike the original film franchise, the television format is intended to explore the books in greater detail, with each season focusing on a different novel.

The first season, based on Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

John Lithgow plays Albus Dumbledore, with Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Hagrid.

The first season is reportedly due to premiere on December 25, 2026. HBO has already renewed the series for a second season, which will bring Lockhart into the story.

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