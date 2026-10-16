Shah Rukh Khan announces new music festival with Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla and Sonu Nigam

Highlights

Shah Rukh Khan has announced UNIFYD, a new music festival featuring Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla and Sonu Nigam.

The one-day event will take place at Etihad Live on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on 20 March 2027, with more than 15 artists performing across multiple stages.

Sonu Nigam is set to perform at a music festival for the first time in his career, according to the organisers.

Shah Rukh Khan is expanding his connection with Indian entertainment beyond cinema with UNIFYD, a new music festival bringing together some of the country's biggest musical names.

The festival will make its debut at Etihad Live on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on 20 March 2027. Its first edition will feature Arijit Singh, Punjabi music star Karan Aujla and veteran singer Sonu Nigam, with more than 15 artists expected to perform across multiple stages.

Produced by D’YAVOL Live and District, the event is being organised in collaboration with Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism and Miral, with Emirates NBD as an associate partner. The festival aims to bring Indian music and culture to audiences across India, the Middle East and the wider South Asian diaspora.

Why Sonu Nigam's appearance stands out

The line-up brings together artists from different generations and musical styles. Arijit Singh, known for his playback singing and romantic ballads, is a two-time National Film Award winner. Karan Aujla has built an international following with his Punjabi music, while Sonu Nigam is one of India's most established singers, with a career spanning several decades.

According to the organisers, Sonu Nigam will perform at a music festival for the first time in his career. His appearance adds a distinctive element to the inaugural event, which will bring all three artists together on the same day.

The organisers have also confirmed that more than 15 performers will appear across multiple stages, although the complete line-up has not yet been announced.

What Shah Rukh Khan said about UNIFYD

Shah Rukh is curating the festival and overseeing its artistic direction and creative vision. In a statement, the actor explained why he wanted to bring music and artists together through the new project.

“I’ve spent a lifetime telling stories on screen and watching them bring people together. Music has that same extraordinary power,” he said.

He added that UNIFYD would bring Indian artists together on a shared stage, promising a large-scale production and an experience built around the energy of live music.

The festival's organisers said the event was conceived with international ambitions, with plans to expand into other cities and markets around the world. Abu Dhabi was selected for the inaugural edition because of its entertainment infrastructure and its cultural connections with India.

For Shah Rukh, the project marks another move into live entertainment through D’YAVOL Live, part of the D’YAVOL Luxury Collective, which he co-founded with Aryan Khan, Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh.

When do UNIFYD tickets go on sale?

Tickets will be available exclusively through the District app, with an early-access window for Emirates NBD cardholders before the general sale.

Early access: 19 October 2026, from 9.30am Gulf Standard Time (6.30am UK time), until 9.30am Gulf Standard Time on 20 October.

19 October 2026, from 9.30am Gulf Standard Time (6.30am UK time), until 9.30am Gulf Standard Time on 20 October. General sale: 20 October 2026, from 10.30am Gulf Standard Time (7.30am UK time).

20 October 2026, from 10.30am Gulf Standard Time (7.30am UK time). Festival date: 20 March 2027.

20 March 2027. Venue: Etihad Live, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Further details about the full line-up and festival updates will be shared through the District app and the official Instagram accounts @unifyd.festival and @districtuae.

With a line-up spanning contemporary Punjabi music, playback favourites and one of India's most enduring voices, UNIFYD is positioning itself as a major new gathering for South Asian music fans in the UAE and beyond.