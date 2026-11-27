Highlights

Bristol-based poet and musician Vineet TRG will perform two shows in London in December.

His musical evenings will feature original Hindi and Punjabi songs, Urdu poetry, ghazals and Sufi melodies.

The artist has previously collaborated with the late Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden.

A Delhi-born poet, composer and singer who has collaborated with the late Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden is bringing an evening of South Asian poetry and music to London this December.

Vineet TRG, who is based in Bristol, will perform two shows under the title Vineet TRG & Friends: A Musical Evening of Love & Nostalgia. The concerts will take place at 229 London on December 6 and The Bhavan on December 11.

The performances will combine his original Hindi and Punjabi compositions with ghazals, Sufi melodies and poetry by some of the Indian subcontinent's best-known writers, including Gulzar, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Mirza Ghalib.

Rather than focusing exclusively on familiar Bollywood songs, Vineet wants to bring greater attention to the Hindi and Urdu poetic tradition through original music and live performances.

From Delhi to Bristol: Vineet TRG's musical journey

Born Vineet Sharma in Delhi, the artist performs under the name Vineet TRG, inspired by his band Terra Rosa Gypsies.

He moved to the UK in the late 1990s to work in publishing in Covent Garden. After spending more than two decades connected to south-west England, he settled in the Bristol area in 2019.

A British citizen, Vineet divides his working life between the UK and India, where he is involved in the independent live music scenes in Mumbai, Goa and Delhi.

Over the years, his collaborators have included Bernie Marsden, the late Whitesnake guitarist who co-wrote the band's hit Here I Go Again. Marsden composed and performed music with Vineet, and footage of the pair performing together is available.

Speaking about his musical approach, Vineet said he wanted audiences to experience the poetry behind the songs rather than simply recognise familiar melodies.

"Everyone wants the Bollywood songs they know, and I love those songs too. But I am a poet first. These evenings are about the words, music emanating from the phonetics of the greats such as Faiz, Ghalib, Gulzar and my own, and about what we all carry around love and the places we come from," he said.

He added: "If you grew up with this music, it will take you home. If you didn't, I hope it makes you curious."

Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu poetry takes centre stage

The December concerts will explore themes of love, longing, nostalgia and cultural identity through a combination of poetry and music.

Between songs, Vineet will share the stories behind the compositions and recite poetry, giving audiences an insight into the words and influences behind his work.

He will be joined by Terra Rosa Gypsies guitarist Atonu Goutam and percussionist Anuj Tawar, alongside guest vocalists Sia Sharma and Ankush Jain. Ashish Ramesh will perform on bass, with Sam Benjamin on keyboards.

The programme will also include Hindi film classics by composers such as Khayyam, songs inspired by the musical tradition of Jagjit Singh and a selection of English songs.

Vineet said performing in London held particular significance because the capital was where his life in Britain began.

"For me, London is where my life in this country began. To come back and share these songs here, in these languages, means a great deal," he said.

Vineet TRG London concert dates and ticket details

The two performances will take place at different London venues in December.

229 London

Date: Sunday, December 6, 2026

Venue: 229 Great Portland Street, London W1W 5PN

Doors open: 7pm

Tickets: £25

Age restriction: 18+

Booking: Eventbrite

The Bhavan

Date: Friday, December 11, 2026

Venue: 4A Castletown Road, London W14 9HE

Doors open: 7pm

Tickets: £25 and £30

Age restriction: 14+

Booking: Eventbrite

The second performance will take place at The Bhavan, the Indian arts centre in West Kensington, and is open to audiences aged 14 and above, allowing families to attend together.