Highlights

A decorative marble slab collected from the Taj Mahal in 1816 is going under the hammer in the UK.

The artefact is expected to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000 at auction.

The piece has remained in the family collection of East India Company officer Colonel Pownoll Phipps for more than 200 years.

A marble artefact taken from the Taj Mahal in Agra by an East India Company officer more than 200 years ago is set to be auctioned in the UK next month.

The rectangular slab, featuring an intricate floral border, was collected by Colonel Pownoll Phipps in 1816 towards the end of his tenure as superintendent responsible for repairs to buildings in and around Agra.

It is expected to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000 at Lyon & Turnbull's Islamic and Indian Art sale on December 9.

According to the auction house, the lot also includes a vintage black-and-white photograph of the Taj Mahal and two letters, one printed by Phipps's grandson and another handwritten by the Marquess of Bath.

How the marble slab left the Taj Mahal

According to the memoirs of Phipps's son, his father found the two slabs in a 'souterrain', meaning an underground area, at the Taj Mahal.

He reportedly believed they had originally been intended for repairs to the historic monument.

Phipps was born in Devon, England, in 1780 and joined the East India Company's Bengal Army as a cadet in 1799. After serving in Egypt, he returned to India and was appointed Fort-Adjutant and Barrack-Master at Agra in 1809.

He remained in the city for seven years and was responsible, among other duties, for the care of the Taj Mahal and other historic buildings.

The auction house's notes describe him as taking his responsibilities seriously, including protecting monuments from Europeans attempting to remove souvenirs.

An account in his son's memoirs recalls an incident in which an English woman allegedly attempted to remove agates from the Taj Mahal's marble using a steel fork, despite objections from a sentry.

In 1816, Phipps was appointed Superintendent of Building in the Lower Provinces by the Governor General of India, requiring him to leave Agra for Kolkata.

His interest in Indian art and architecture continued, and he employed skilled Indian draughtsmen to produce detailed illustrations of the buildings under his care.

Phipps and his family returned to Britain in 1823. He died in 1858, while the marble slab remained in the family's possession for more than two centuries.

Floral design linked to Shah Jahan's cenotaph

The auction house describes the slab's decoration as being of particularly fine quality.

Its floral border is based on the design surrounding the upper surface of the cenotaph of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan inside the Taj Mahal.

The cenotaph was carved and decorated after Shah Jahan's death in 1666.

The central scroll on the marble panel also closely resembles a design found on the left-hand side of the cenotaph, although the auction notes point out additional detailing and an extra floral motif.

The connection to Shah Jahan's cenotaph gives the artefact particular historical and artistic significance.

The marble slab will be offered as part of Lyon & Turnbull's Islamic and Indian Art auction on December 9, with an estimated value of £20,000 to £30,000.