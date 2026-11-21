Highlights

Gupta, 55, pleaded guilty in February to murder-for-hire and money laundering conspiracy charges

The sentence fell between the roughly 24 years sought by prosecutors and the 12 years sought by his defence

Co-accused Vikash Yadav, described by US prosecutors as an Indian government employee, remains outside US custody

India has denied involvement, saying any such plot would be against government policy

Pannun's separate civil lawsuit against the Indian government and senior officials is still before a US court

AN INDIAN national who admitted his role in a foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York has been sentenced to more than 19 years in a US prison — but the case is far from closed.

Nikhil Gupta, 55, was handed a 235-month sentence by US District Judge Victor Marrero at Manhattan federal court on Friday (20).

With Gupta now jailed, attention turns to the man US prosecutors say directed the plot from India: Vikash Yadav, whom they describe as an Indian government employee. Yadav has been charged in the same case but is not in US custody.

Gupta pleaded guilty in February to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Prosecutors from the Manhattan US Attorney's office had recommended a sentence of about 24 years. His defence had asked for 12 years, according to reports of the sentencing submissions. Judge Marrero settled on 19 years and seven months.

"This case cuts to the very core of American values," prosecutor Ashley Nicolas told the court. "We don't condone the use of violence to silence voices in this country, ever."

How the plot unravelled

According to the US Department of Justice, Yadav recruited Gupta in May 2023 to arrange Pannun's killing. The DOJ says Yadav worked for India's Cabinet Secretariat and directed the plot from India.

Court papers show Gupta and Yadav arranged for $15,000 in cash to be delivered to a man they believed was a hitman. He was in fact an undercover US law enforcement officer.

The DOJ has also said Gupta described his own involvement in international narcotics and weapons trafficking in messages with Yadav and others. Gupta was extradited to the US from the Czech Republic in June 2024.

Addressing the court, Gupta said he regretted straying from the nonviolent example set by Mahatma Gandhi.

"I'm sorry to Mr Pannun, I'm sorry to the communities I hurt, I'm sorry to my own family," he said.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (Photo: Twitter)

Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen and lawyer with Sikhs for Justice, thanked the US for prosecuting Gupta. He told the court he would continue campaigning for a sovereign Sikh state.

"Self-determination for my people and my homeland, Punjab, is my lifetime goal," he said.

India has designated Pannun a terrorist, and Sikhs for Justice is banned in India. Yadav's position is now the central unanswered question. It is unclear whether he has hired a defence lawyer.

India's Ministry of External Affairs has said Yadav is no longer a government employee. Any US attempt to bring him to trial would depend on extradition from India.

A test for India's ties with the US and Canada

The case has tested relations between New Delhi and Washington. US and Canadian authorities have described it as part of a broader effort to target Indian dissidents abroad.

India has denied involvement in such plots and has dissociated itself from any plan to kill Pannun, saying it was against government policy.

In September 2024, Pannun filed a civil lawsuit in a US court naming the Indian government, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, former R&AW chief Samant Goel, Gupta, Yadav and others as defendants.

India has objected to US court summons issued in that case. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has said such requests must go through the prescribed legal channels, and New Delhi rejects the accusations.