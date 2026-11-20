Highlights

Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a £570 red and green Anarkali dress by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan at the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai.

The Delhi-based designer said she was surprised that the Princess chose an outfit from her existing collection rather than requesting a custom-made design.

Mahajan revealed that the royal appearance generated international demand, with many new orders coming from the UK.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, brought Indian craftsmanship into the international spotlight during her visit to Mumbai with Prince William, wearing a traditional Anarkali dress by Delhi-based designer Mahima Mahajan at the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony.

Priced at approximately £570, the red and green silk Georgette outfit was part of Mahajan's existing collection. Its appearance on the Princess has since generated considerable interest, with the designer revealing that she has received orders from customers across several countries.

Speaking to The Times, Mahajan said she had not initially imagined that the outfit would be chosen by a member of the British royal family.

How Catherine chose the Indian designer's dress

Mahajan, who founded her luxury fashion label in 2015, said her team had been told that the outfit was being considered for a special occasion.

She recalled telling her tailors: "Make it with love, it's for a princess."

However, they had no idea that the intended wearer was Catherine, Princess of Wales. Some thought the outfit might be for a Bollywood actor, while others assumed it was for a businessman's wife attending a wedding.

Mahajan added that the choice reflected the Princess's grounded approach and respect for Indian designers Getty Images

The designer said she was particularly surprised that Catherine selected a ready-to-wear design rather than requesting an exclusive creation.

She told The Times: "And here was a princess happy to wear an outfit that's owned and been worn by hundreds of women."

Mahajan added that the choice reflected the Princess's grounded approach and respect for Indian designers.

The Palace team requested only a few adjustments, including a slight train at the back and structured netting to add volume to the skirt. Mahajan said she was informed of the final selection just 30 minutes before Catherine appeared at the ceremony.

Catherine's dress brings international attention to Indian craftsmanship

The Anarkali design, named after a legendary dancer from the Mughal court of Emperor Akbar, features a fitted bodice, a defined waist and a wide, flowing skirt.

The outfit was hand-embroidered and embellished with beads. Its fabric was handwoven, while vegetable dyes were used to create the colour.

The designer said she wanted every detail to reflect the occasion's environmental focus Getty Images

Mahajan also ensured that the dress met the sustainability requirements associated with the Earthshot Prize, which was founded by Prince William to support solutions to environmental challenges.

Her team used glass beads instead of acrylic alternatives and provided the Princess's representatives with a video demonstrating that the dyed fabric was biodegradable.

The designer said she wanted every detail to reflect the occasion's environmental focus.

UK customers drive demand after royal appearance

The Princess's appearance has brought Mahajan's designs to a much wider international audience.

The designer revealed that she had received orders from customers in the UK, France, Singapore, Iran, Greece and Shanghai. Interestingly, she said many of the UK orders came from English women rather than British Asians.

The response has been particularly significant for the designer, whose traditional Anarkali outfit has attracted attention beyond its original Indian market.

Although some social media users questioned the styling choice, others praised Catherine for showcasing Indian craftsmanship on an international platform.

Mahajan said she was pleased that the design would be worn by women around the world, helping introduce a traditional Indian silhouette to a wider audience.

The designer described the experience as one of a lifetime, adding that she was glad the Princess's choice had brought global recognition to Indian fashion.