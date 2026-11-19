Highlights

Asda reportedly weighs potential acquisitions of B&M, The Range and Home Bargains.

Market share falls from 11.6 per cent to 11.3 per cent.

New chief executive David Potts prioritises improving stores and customer experience.

Renewed Sainsbury's-Morrisons merger speculation points to wider retail consolidation.

Any major acquisition would require regulatory scrutiny.

ASDA is considering potential takeover targets as it looks to regain market share and strengthen its position in Britain's increasingly competitive retail sector, according to reports.

The supermarket group is understood to be exploring acquisitions in businesses outside its traditional grocery operations, with discount retailers B&M, The Range and Home Bargains among the companies being considered, the Financial Times reported.

No deal has been announced, and the discussions are understood to be at an early stage. Any acquisition would depend on Asda's ability to improve its financial and commercial performance.

The move comes amid renewed speculation about consolidation in the UK retail industry, following reports last month that Sainsbury's had held merger talks with Morrisons. Those discussions ended in February over differences in the valuation of the businesses, although a possible resumption has not been ruled out.

Asda co-owner Mohsin Issa. Asda

Asda was acquired in February 2021 by brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, founders of Blackburn-based petrol forecourt group EG Group, alongside private equity firm TDR Capital, in a £6.8 billion deal.

However, the brothers' joint ownership ended in November 2024 when Zuber sold his 22.5 per cent stake to TDR Capital. TDR now holds 67.5 per cent, Mohsin Issa retains 22.5 per cent, and Walmart owns the remaining 10 per cent.

The retail chain is under pressure to recover lost ground against its competitors. Its market share fell from 11.6 per cent to 11.3 per cent in the 12 weeks to November, according to figures cited in industry reports.

Data from Worldpanel by Numerator showed that Asda's sales fell by 0.5 per cent in the period to November 1. By comparison, Lidl recorded sales growth of 6.6 per cent, while Morrisons and Waitrose increased sales by 2 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively.

Tesco remains the UK's largest supermarket, with a 27.8 per cent market share, leaving Asda facing a considerable challenge in rebuilding its position.

New chief executive faces challenge

The acquisition plans come as David Potts begins his tenure as Asda's chief executive. He took over in early November, bringing experience from his previous leadership of Morrisons and a long career at Tesco.

Improving stores and the shopping experience are among his immediate priorities. On his first day, Potts acknowledged that the retailer had neglected its stores in recent years and said customers were finding it harder than necessary to shop, move around stores and pay for their purchases.

He has called for improvements in product availability, store presentation and checkout services, with managers expected to spend more time on the shop floor.

Asda's third-quarter results, published last Friday (13), underline the scale of the task. Total sales, including fuel, reached £6.5 billion in the 13 weeks to September 30, up 3.1 per cent on the previous year. However, like-for-like sales fell by 0.1 per cent.

Regulatory climate could favour deals

Rising operating costs, pressure on household spending and intense competition have encouraged retailers to look at mergers and acquisitions to improve efficiency and expanding their customer base.

Josh Holmes, head of research at Retail Economics, said larger businesses could negotiate better terms with suppliers and spread the costs of distribution and technology.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) would still need to examine any major transaction. It blocked Sainsbury's proposed takeover of Asda in 2019 over concerns that the deal could lead to higher prices for shoppers.

However, a more favourable regulatory environment and the government's emphasis on economic growth have encouraged businesses to reconsider potential deals.