Investigators could not establish what happened to £163,500 worth of stock recorded in the company's accounts.

A further £219,402 was transferred from the company's bank account directly to former director Pal Chopra.

The business entered liquidation in December 2024 with £228,641 in liabilities and just £6,000 in assets.

A former shop owner in Reading has been banned from serving as a company director for six years after investigators were unable to account for hundreds of thousands of pounds in business transactions, including £163,500 worth of stock.

Pal Chopra, 52, was the director of Reading Food & Wine Ltd, which operated an off-licence on Friar Street in the town centre.

An investigation by the Insolvency Service found that Chopra had failed to ensure adequate accounting records were maintained or handed over to the company's liquidator.

The missing records meant investigators could not establish the purpose of several significant payments and withdrawals made before the business collapsed.

Between March and August 2024, £219,402 was transferred directly from the company's bank account to Chopra. Investigators could not determine the nature of the payments.

They were also unable to establish the purpose of £27,290 in cash withdrawals and the nature or business benefit of other transactions worth almost £9,500.

However, one of the biggest unanswered questions concerned the company's stock.

Why could investigators not account for the missing stock?

Reading Food & Wine Ltd's accounts for the year ending July 2023 recorded stock worth £163,500. But this did not appear in the company's Statement of Affairs submitted in December 2024.

Investigators could not establish what had happened to the stock, adding to the difficulties in determining the company's true financial position.

The business entered liquidation in December 2024 with assets of just £6,000 against liabilities of £228,641.

Neil North, chief investigator at the Insolvency Service, said directors had a responsibility to maintain proper records and account for company money.

He said Chopra had failed to do so, leaving more than £200,000 paid directly to him unexplained, alongside substantial cash withdrawals and other transactions.

North added that the six-year disqualification demonstrated the action the Insolvency Service could take when company directors failed to meet the required standards.

Chopra, who is based in Southall, west London, accepted a disqualification undertaking from the Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Science. His ban began on Friday (13).

The restriction prevents him from being involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company without the court's permission.

The case highlights the importance of maintaining proper financial records, particularly when a company enters insolvency and its transactions need to be examined by investigators and liquidators.