Suriya joins Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar in box-office record as 'Scene' crosses £16m

Highlights

Suriya's latest film Scene has crossed £16 million in worldwide box-office collections within seven days of its release.

The milestone reportedly makes him the first Tamil actor to have three films cross the £16 million mark each in 2026.

Jawan director Atlee has praised the Jithu Madhavan film, calling it a 'paisa vasool' commercial entertainer.

Suriya has achieved a major box-office milestone with his latest film Scene, which has crossed £16 million in worldwide collections within just seven days of its theatrical release.

The Jithu Madhavan-directed film has maintained a strong run despite competition from major releases, including Ramayana and Mookuthi Amman 2. Its latest achievement has also placed Suriya alongside Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, who have previously recorded similar box-office milestones.

According to trade figures, Scene has become the first film by a Tamil actor to cross the ₹200 crore (approximately £16 million) worldwide mark three times in a single year, with Suriya achieving the feat in 2026.

Suriya achieves major box-office milestone with Scene

The film's worldwide collection crossed ₹200 crore (approximately £16 million) within its first seven days in cinemas.

With this achievement, Suriya joins Shah Rukh Khan, who accomplished a similar feat in 2023, and Akshay Kumar, who achieved it in 2019.

However, the film's domestic collections showed a weekday decline on its seventh day.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Scene collected approximately £489,000 net in India on day seven across 5,062 shows.

The Tamil version contributed around £361,000 from 3,643 shows, while the Telugu version added approximately £128,000 from 1,419 shows.

This represented a 24.2 per cent decline compared with day six, when the film collected approximately £646,000 net in India.

Despite the drop, the film's first-week worldwide performance marks a significant achievement for Suriya.

Atlee praises Suriya's Scene

Adding to the film's positive reception, filmmaker Atlee, who directed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, praised Scene and its storytelling.

Calling it a 'paisa vasool' commercial entertainer, Atlee appreciated director Jithu Madhavan for bringing a fresh narrative to the screen.

In his social media post, he wrote: "After a long time, a commercial entertainer with such a fresh and engaging narrative! Always been a huge fan of Jithu sir's storytelling, but this one is truly special!"

He also praised Suriya's performance, adding: "Surya sir, what a stunning performance! A complete PAISA VASOOL entertainer to enjoy with friends and family!"

Atlee also appreciated the performances of Naslen and Nazriya Nazim, who play important roles in the film.

What is Scene about?

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene features Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, Naslen as serial killer Eswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya.

The film combines crime, action and commercial entertainment, with Suriya leading the story as a police officer.

It is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their production banners, Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

With its strong first-week performance and industry praise, Scene has emerged as one of Suriya's notable box-office successes of 2026.