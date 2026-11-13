'Bouma' review: What makes this Malayalam gothic horror engaging despite its familiar premise?

Highlights

Rejin S Babu's gothic horror thriller follows a mysterious bungalow, a troubled couple and a police investigation.

Revathy Sharma, Sagar Surya and Dileesh Pothan lead the cast, with Vineeth also playing a key role.

The film builds suspense through its parallel storylines but struggles to deliver a satisfying climax.

Malayalam cinema's latest horror thriller Bouma attempts to take viewers beyond the familiar haunted-house formula with a mystery that gradually unfolds through different characters and timelines. Directed by Rejin S Babu, the film combines gothic horror, occult elements and an investigative storyline, keeping audiences curious about how its seemingly separate events connect.

Released in theatres on November 12, the film stars Revathy Sharma, Sagar Surya, Dileesh Pothan and Vineeth in key roles. While its atmospheric storytelling and gradual revelations help sustain interest, the film's final act does not quite match the intrigue built up along the way.

What is Bouma about?

The story initially follows Celine (Revathy Sharma), a singer working at a restaurant and bar, and her live-in partner Jacob (Sagar Surya), who works as a food delivery executive. Their lives take an unexpected turn when Celine discovers a connection to an ancestral property and learns about a mysterious bungalow with a disturbing past.

The couple's journey takes them towards the property in Peermade, where the secrets surrounding the house and its former inhabitants begin to emerge.

Running alongside their story is a police investigation led by Dileesh Pothan's character. As the investigation progresses, the film gradually connects the events surrounding the bungalow with developments taking place elsewhere.

What works in the Malayalam horror thriller?

One of Bouma's strengths is its decision not to confine the narrative entirely to the haunted bungalow. Much of the mystery develops outside its walls, allowing the film to explore different characters and circumstances before bringing the storylines together.

Director Rejin S Babu takes an unhurried approach to the storytelling, gradually revealing information rather than explaining everything immediately. Although the supernatural setting draws on familiar horror conventions, the narrative structure helps maintain curiosity for much of the film.

The technical aspects also contribute to the unsettling atmosphere. Sharan Velayudhan's cinematography makes effective use of the locations, while Christo Xavier's background score and Jayadevan Chakkadath's sound design help establish the film's eerie mood. The editing by Sooraj E S also plays an important role in connecting its different narrative strands.

The performances add to the film's appeal. Dileesh Pothan brings credibility to the investigative portions, while Revathy Sharma and Sagar Surya support the central storyline. Vineeth also features prominently in the film's mysterious world.

Why does Bouma's ending disappoint?

Despite keeping viewers engaged through much of its runtime, Bouma struggles to bring its different elements together convincingly in the final stretch.

The mysterious bungalow and the events surrounding it eventually lead to an open-ended climax that may leave some viewers wanting clearer answers. The familiar supernatural setting also means that certain developments do not feel particularly fresh.

The film's decision to build intrigue through what happens beyond the bungalow works in its favour, but the final act does not fully capitalise on that approach.

Ultimately, Bouma offers an atmospheric Malayalam horror experience with an intriguing narrative structure and effective technical contributions. However, its underwhelming conclusion prevents it from becoming a completely satisfying thriller.