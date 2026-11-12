Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh team up for action and romance in 'Gunmaaster G9' trailer

Highlights

Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh come together for the first time in the action-romance Gunmaaster G9.

The trailer features gunfights, hand-to-hand combat, romance, humour and music.

Directed by Aditya Datt, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026.

Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh are bringing action and romance together in their upcoming film Gunmaaster G9, with the newly released trailer offering a glimpse of their on-screen pairing.

Unveiled at an event in Pune on Wednesday, the trailer introduces Hashmi in a more physically demanding action role, featuring gunfights, hand-to-hand combat and romantic sequences.

The launch event was attended by Hashmi, Deshmukh, co-stars Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh, director Aditya Datt and producer Deepak Mukut.

Emraan Hashmi explores a new action avatar

Hashmi said Gunmaaster G9 gave him the opportunity to explore a different side of his acting career, with the role requiring extensive physical preparation.

“I'm known for playing characters who have often found themselves in dangerous situations, but Gunmaaster G9 takes that to another level. This time, I am not just reacting to the danger; I am right in the middle of the action,” he said in a statement.

The actor underwent an intensive training programme involving martial arts, gun shooting and preparation for physically demanding stunts.

He added that he wanted the action sequences to look convincing while allowing audiences to see a side of him they had not experienced before.

Genelia Deshmukh on working with Emraan Hashmi

Gunmaaster G9 marks the first time Deshmukh shares screen space with Hashmi. The actor said she enjoyed the film's combination of different entertainment elements.

“What I enjoyed about Gunmaaster G9 is that it doesn't restrict itself to one mood. There's action, but there's also romance, humour, music and emotion,” she said.





Deshmukh added that working with Hashmi for the first time was something she had been looking forward to.

Khurana also highlighted the film's larger-than-life sequences and mix of characters, saying he believed the theatrical experience would appeal to audiences.

When will Gunmaaster G9 release?

Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir under the banner of SRE Studios LLP. Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd presents the film.

Datt said the project brings together large-scale action and music while presenting Hashmi in an avatar audiences have not seen from him in a long time.

The film's music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Also featuring Abhishek Singh, the action romance is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 27, 2026.