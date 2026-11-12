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Arshdeep Singh proposes to Samreen Kaur with a Tiffany ring worth over £47,000

The couple made their relationship public in July

Arshdeep Singh proposes to Samreen Kaur with a Tiffany ring worth over £47,000

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on November 11

Instagram/_arshdeep.singh__
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranNov 12, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Arshdeep Singh and actor Samreen Kaur announced their engagement on November 11, 2026.
  • The cricketer reportedly proposed during a holiday in New Zealand with a Tiffany diamond ring estimated to be worth more than £47,000.
  • The couple made their relationship public in July after dating rumours emerged during IPL 2026.

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh has got engaged to actor Samreen Kaur after proposing during a romantic getaway in New Zealand, with the engagement ring reportedly worth more than £47,000.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on November 11, sharing pictures from the special occasion.

Their joint post featured the caption: “And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest that it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026.”

Arshdeep Singh's Tiffany engagement ring

Arshdeep reportedly got down on one knee during the couple's holiday in New Zealand and presented Samreen with a Tiffany engagement ring.

Celebrity jewellery expert Piyush Goel estimated the ring's value at more than Rs 55 lakh (approximately £47,000).

Sharing details on Instagram, he wrote: “From the beautiful proposal in New Zealand to a stunning Tiffany ring worth over ₹55 lakh, Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur's engagement pictures are nothing short of magical.”

The ring is a platinum solitaire featuring a round brilliant-cut diamond. Its prong setting uses slim metal arms to hold the stone securely while allowing light to enter from different angles.

A size six platinum and diamond engagement ring in the US is valued at around $59,000 (approximately £45,000).

Prices for Tiffany diamond rings in India vary depending on the carat size. A 1.69-carat version is listed at Rs 44 lakh (approximately £37,500), while a 2.10-carat option costs Rs 66.79 lakh (approximately £57,000).

Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur's relationship

Rumours about Arshdeep and Samreen's relationship began circulating during the IPL 2026 season, when the actor was spotted cheering for the cricketer and his team, Punjab Kings, at several matches.

Social media users also noticed what appeared to be clues about their relationship, including shared travel pictures, matching accessories and viral Snapchat posts.

In July, Arshdeep made their relationship official by sharing pictures with Samreen on Instagram.

Since then, the couple have shared glimpses of their time together through social media posts, reels and travel diaries.

They also celebrated Diwali together this year, sharing a joint greeting with the caption: “A very happy Diwali to you all, from us.”

samreen kaurtiffanyengagement ringarshdeep singh
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