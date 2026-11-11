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‘Blind Game’ review: Arjun Rampal’s gripping mystery struggles to deliver its twists

Arjun Rampal's crime thriller explores a dangerous mystery involving missing money, deception and betrayal

Arjun Rampal and Priyamani

Arjun Rampal leads a suspense filled investigation in Sangeeth Sivan’s final directorial film, but mixed reviews raise questions about its execution

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Bharath Sathyajith
By Bharath SathyajithNov 11, 2026
Bharath Sathyajith
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Highlights

  • Arjun Rampal leads the suspense thriller alongside Priyamani.
  • The film marks the final directorial project of late filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan.
  • Despite an intriguing mystery, the film has received mixed reviews for its storytelling.

Arjun Rampal returns to the crime thriller genre with Blind Game, a suspense drama that brings together a mysterious death, missing money and a dangerous criminal network. However, while the film sets up an intriguing investigation, its many twists and subplots have left reviewers divided.

Now streaming on ZEE5, the film follows Sikander Singh (Rampal), a suspended crime branch officer who finds himself drawn into a complicated case involving two young men, Shaan (Akash Makhija) and Vicky (Rohit Chandel).

What appears to be a straightforward attempt to help the two friends soon develops into a dangerous investigation involving a missing fortune and David Walter Williams, a notorious criminal. As Sikander digs deeper, he discovers that the people involved may be hiding more than they reveal.

Priyamani plays police officer Yamini, who becomes part of the investigation, while Nakul Roshan Sahdev and other supporting cast add to the mystery.

Set in Manali, the film uses its mountain surroundings to establish an atmosphere of suspense. Rampal's restrained performance and Priyamani's presence have emerged as some of its stronger elements.

A promising mystery struggles to keep audiences guessing

However, the storytelling has proved less convincing. Pointing to its underdeveloped characters and an excessive number of twists. The film's promising opening also loses momentum as subplots take over.

There is also a significant story behind its release. Blind Game is the final directorial film of Sangeeth Sivan, who died in 2024. The filmmaker also wrote the thriller, which is an official Hindi adaptation of the 2014 Malayalam film 7th Day.

With Rampal leading the investigation and a mystery built around deception and betrayal, Blind Game offers the ingredients of a crime thriller, although its execution has struggled to match its ambition.

crime thrillerpriyamanizee5arjun rampal
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