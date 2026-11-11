'VisionQuest' post-credits scene sets up a possible major twist in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Highlights

The VisionQuest season finale features a post-credits scene that could have major implications for Avengers: Doomsday.

A mysterious hooded figure appears to bring back a character whose fate was left uncertain in an earlier Marvel film.

The scene has fuelled speculation about a possible surprise return in the upcoming Avengers film.

Marvel fans have been given a possible glimpse of what lies ahead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with the season finale of VisionQuest featuring a post-credits scene that could set up a major development in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Disney+ series, starring Paul Bettany as Vision, follows the events of WandaVision (2021) and Agatha All Along (2024). While the finale brings several storylines together, its post-credits scene introduces an unexpected development that could have significant consequences for the next Avengers film.

VisionQuest finale delivers a surprise post-credits scene

The season finale, titled Forever, features a mysterious hooded figure appearing at the ruins of Mount Wundagore.

The figure appears to raise the rubble covering Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who seemingly died when the mountain collapsed on her in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

The mysterious character then says: "Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine."

Although the figure's identity is not explicitly confirmed, the appearance and voice suggest it could be Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom.

The unexpected moment raises questions about Wanda's fate and whether the character could return to the MCU after her apparent death.

Could the scene connect to Avengers: Doomsday?

The post-credits sequence has fuelled speculation about a possible Scarlet Witch appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 18.

The development comes after Vision was reunited with both his sons, Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica) and Billy (Joe Locke), during the VisionQuest finale.

Marvel Studios also appeared to hint at a possible family reunion ahead of the finale. The studio shared a message written in binary code on social media, which reportedly translates to: "We could never truly leave each other, even if we tried."

The line was previously spoken by Wanda to Tommy and Billy during the finale of WandaVision.

Together, these developments have prompted questions about whether Marvel is preparing to bring the Maximoff family back together in its upcoming films.

Elizabeth Olsen previously addressed a possible return

Despite the growing speculation, Elizabeth Olsen has remained tight-lipped about her character's future in the MCU.

In March, the actor said she knew nothing about a possible return as Scarlet Witch, explaining that staying unaware of Marvel's plans helped her avoid accidentally revealing information.

"I know nothing," she said when asked about her character's potential comeback.

"It's safer for me to not know anything because then I can't make a mistake in a situation like this. I rather know nothing," she added.

With VisionQuest ending on an unexpected note, the post-credits scene has given Marvel fans another reason to look forward to Avengers: Doomsday. However, neither Olsen's return nor the identity of the mysterious figure has been officially confirmed.