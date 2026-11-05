What links Ayushmann Khurrana's extortion scare to Salman Khan?

Highlights



Ayushmann Khurrana allegedly received a threatening message demanding a huge ransom.

A Bengaluru-based engineer has been arrested for allegedly targeting Bollywood celebrities using the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's name.

The case has renewed attention on Salman Khan, who has faced repeated threats allegedly linked to the gangster.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has become the latest celebrity to receive an extortion threat in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, raising concerns about safety of film personalities.

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a 30-year-old Bengaluru-based IT engineer, identified as Vaibhav Mishra, on November 4 for allegedly sending threatening messages to several actors, including Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor.

The accused reportedly demanded a huge sum from Khurrana while claiming links to the Bishnoi gang. Investigations have found no evidence connecting Mishra to the criminal network.

The development has drawn comparisons with Salman Khan's long-running security concerns. The actor has faced repeated threats allegedly linked to Bishnoi, with the gangster's hostility reportedly stemming from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. In April 2024, gunmen also opened fire outside Khan's Mumbai residence.

The connection has become relevant as the Bishnoi gang's name has surfaced in several incidents involving Bollywood personalities. These include the October 18 shooting targeting Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai and a separate extortion threat against Tusshar Kapoor, in which the caller allegedly demanded £400,000.

Police investigations into the latest threats are ongoing, with officers examining the messages and the accused's possible motives.