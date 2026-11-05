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KFC brings Doctor Doom’s dark side to UK with new ‘Doomsday’ meal

The limited edition Doomsday meal deal is expected to cost around £8-£15

limited edition KFC Doomsday menu

The limited edition KFC Doomsday menu features items priced between €0.50 and €11.99

Instagram/newfoodspotteruk
Bharath Sathyajith
By Bharath SathyajithNov 05, 2026
Bharath Sathyajith
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Highlights
  • KFC is teaming up with Marvel Studios for a limited edition menu inspired by Doctor Doom.
  • The new range features a black sesame chicken burger, smoky sauces and themed drinks.
  • The collaboration launches across all participating UK restaurants on November 9, ahead of the release of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

KFC is bringing a taste of the Marvel universe to its UK restaurants with a new limited edition menu inspired by Doctor Doom, ahead of the release of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

The fast food chain is joining forces with Marvel Studios for what it describes as its biggest global collaboration yet, with the campaign rolling out across more than 100 countries.

The centre of the launch is the Doom Burger, featuring chicken, lettuce, pickles, cheese, Doom Cola sauce and Smoky Green Mayo, served in a black sesame bun.

The menu also includes Doom Dripped Wings, loaded fries, mozzarella melts and specially themed drinks. Fans can also expect limited edition packaging featuring Doctor Doom's mask and collectible figurines inspired by characters from the Marvel film.

The new range will arrive at participating KFC restaurants across the UK and Ireland from November 9 and remain available for a limited period, with offerings varying by market.

The collaboration comes ahead of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, which is scheduled to arrive in UK cinemas on December 16, 2026.

doomsdayfast fooduk cinemasmarvel cinematic universe
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