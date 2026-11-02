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Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026: Ticket sale dates and how to buy

Pre-sale dates, discounts and booking details revealed

capitals jingle bell ball ticket bookings

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball returns to London for two nights of musical festivity in December 2026

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Bharath Sathyajith
By Bharath SathyajithNov 02, 2026
Bharath Sathyajith
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Highlights

  • Capital's Jingle Bell Ball returns to London's The O2 on December 5 and 6.
  • Pre-sale tickets open at 9am on November 5, with early access for subscribers and Barclaycard holders.
  • General sale begins at 9am on November 6 through Global Player.


Where is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2026 taking place?

The two-night event will return to The O2 arena in London, with doors opening at 4.30pm on both days. Performances are scheduled to begin at 6 pm and finish at approximately 10 pm. Fans who cannot attend should also keep an eye on Capital and Global Player for updates on the event and any viewing options.


Everything you need to know about getting tickets

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is returning to London this December, bringing two nights of live music to The O2. With tickets going on sale this week, fans will have several ways to secure their tickets for the annual festive music event. The 2026 edition will take place on Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6. The full line-up will be revealed on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Siân Welby on November 4 and 5, from 7 am.

When do Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2026 tickets go on sale?
Tickets will be available through two main sales.

The pre-sale opens at 9 am on Thursday, November 5, for Capital Plus and Radio Plus subscribers, as well as eligible Barclaycard and Barclays Premier debit cardholders.

On Friday, November 6, General sale will follow at 9 am through the Global Player app. Those who miss the pre-sale will have another opportunity. Tickets can be purchased through Global Player, which directs buyers to AXS to complete their booking. Fans can purchase up to six tickets per person and per credit card.

How to get pre-sale tickets through Capital Plus

Fans who are not Barclaycard holders can access early tickets by subscribing to Capital Plus or Radio Plus through Global Player.

Capital Plus costs £4.99 a month or £49.99 a year, while Radio Plus costs £9.99 a month or £99.99 a year. New subscribers can also access a free trial through the Global Player mobile app, subject to its eligibility conditions. Once subscribed, fans will receive an email containing a pre-sale code and ticket link. Those logged into Global Player can also find the link in their Home Hub.

Both options direct customers to AXS, the official ticketing partner, where they can complete their purchase. Barclaycard and Barclays Premier debit cardholders can access separate pre-sale from 9 am on November 5, offering a 10 per cent discount on tickets. They do not need a Capital Plus or Radio Plus subscription to use this offer. The pre-sale can be accessed through Global Player

The O2 also operates a mobile ticketing system, meaning that the tickets will need to be accessed through the AXS app rather than printed at home.

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