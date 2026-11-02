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Could the Northern Lights return to UK skies?

Dark winter skies raise hopes of Northern Lights sightings across the UK

Northern Lights over United Kingdom

The Northern Lights illuminate the skies over parts of the UK

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Bharath Sathyajith
By Bharath SathyajithNov 02, 2026
Bharath Sathyajith
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Highlights

  • The Aurora Borealis dazzled parts of the UK on Halloween night.
  • Scotland and Northern Ireland were among the areas witnessing the colorful skies.
  • Another chance of sightings could come on November 5.

Skywatchers await another dazzling display

The Northern Lights could make another appearance over parts of the UK this week, giving stargazers another chance to witness one of nature's most striking displays.

The Aurora Borealis lit up skies across Scotland, Northern Ireland and other parts of the UK on Halloween night (October 31), with vivid shades of green and purple attracting attention from skywatchers and photographers.

However, those hoping for another display may need to be patient. The Met Office says auroral activity is easing, with a chance of sightings over northern Scotland and similar latitudes on November 5.

Where is the best place to see the Northern Lights?

Scotland, particularly northern Scotland and the Shetland Islands, offers some of the best opportunities to spot the phenomenon. However, stronger geomagnetic storms can make the lights visible much further south.

For the best chance, people should head away from streetlights and other sources of light pollution, find a spot with a clear view towards the north and check the latest space weather and cloud forecasts.

Why do the Northern Lights appear?

The display occurs when charged particles from the Sun interact with gases in Earth's upper atmosphere, producing glowing shades of green, pink and purple.

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